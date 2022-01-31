



Cole Surber had never met Tony Elliott prior to his visit to Virginia this weekend. The 2023 in-state offensive line target came away impressed.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Surber replied when asked about the Wahoos’ new head coach. “You were just taken by what he had to say. Everything he said. The weight of everything he laid out. The strength behind his voice was incredible.”

“He’s a man who not only make you a great football player but an even better man. He will make sure you succeed through life,” Surber continued. “He is a family faith person and he is dedicated he surrounds himself with.”



