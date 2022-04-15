



Virginia already has one player from Simpsonville (SC) Hillcrest on the way this summer. This week, the school’s rising senior quarterback made the trip to Charlottesville to get a first-hand look at the new UVa coaching staff in action.

Bennett Judy watched the Wahoos practice Wednesday morning at McCue Center. It was his first chance meeting new UVa staff members including first-year head coach Tony Elliott, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb.

Judy described the visit as “an awesome time” in a conversation this week with CavsCorner.



