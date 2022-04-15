2023 QB Judy impressed by UVa's new offensive scheme
Virginia already has one player from Simpsonville (SC) Hillcrest on the way this summer. This week, the school’s rising senior quarterback made the trip to Charlottesville to get a first-hand look at the new UVa coaching staff in action.
Bennett Judy watched the Wahoos practice Wednesday morning at McCue Center. It was his first chance meeting new UVa staff members including first-year head coach Tony Elliott, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb.
Judy described the visit as “an awesome time” in a conversation this week with CavsCorner.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news