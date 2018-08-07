As Virginia prepares to kick off the new season in less than a month, the Wahoos will be looking to build on the improvement made from 2016 to 2017, tripling their win total and making the program’s first bowl appearance since 2011. The defense made some significant strides from the first year under Bronco Mendenhall in large part because of the leadership of some standout seniors and the development of younger players.

One of those that showed significant development over the course of last season was safety Brenton Nelson, who finished his first year on the field as the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

After a redshirt freshman season in 2016, he started all 13 games last fall, recording 64 tackles, including two for loss, six pass break-ups, and four interceptions, tied for most on the team. While Nelson sat and waited his turn during his first year on Grounds, the work he put in paid off last fall and he was able to gain some valuable experience that should prove helpful this season.

“It helps a lot,” Nelson said of having a lot of game experience under his belt heading into the fall campaign. “I have a good mindset going into the season because I know how the receivers run, I know the speed of the game, how big players are. So it helps a lot on the field.

“It’s a dream come true but the work doesn’t stop,” he continued. “There’s competition everywhere, throughout the whole DB corps. All of the safeties are just as capable of playing and starting and producing on the field. So I’m never satisfied.”

When asked what he wanted to improve on from a season ago, Nelson mentioned communication and knowledge of the playbook as well as tackling and run fits.

Nelson is one of eight returning starters on Virginia’s defense, including three in the secondary but just because most of the defense is back doesn’t mean that the Cavaliers will be able to easily pick up where they left off last season. Replacing three key contributors, all now on NFL rosters, including two of the most productive players in school history, is a significant challenge. But Nelson believes that UVa has the pieces to get the job done, despite the losses of those three key defenders.

“Just because we lost them doesn’t mean we lost integrity in the defense,” he said after UVa wrapped up its first practice of fall camp. “The guys that are stepping up and playing those roles are just as good as everybody else. We’re going to push those guys even harder and we’re going to come back even harder this year.”

The expectations for the secondary are probably higher than they are for any other position group. With all of the key contributors from a season ago returning except for Quin Blanding, and the return of cornerback Tim Harris, Nelson and the rest of the group are confident they can build on their performance.

“DB’s are supposed to be cocky,” he joked. “We definitely feel like we’re a very strong core on the defense, on the team really. We all bond together, we produced the most overall last year, and we’re looking to push forward again this year.”

A major part of the plan for replacing Blanding is moving Juan Thornhill from corner back to safety, where he played safety in 2016 before moving over to CB when Harris was hurt that season. It should be a natural fit though Blanding will not be an easy player to replace. So far, Nelson has liked what he has seen with Thornhill joining him.

“Juan is one of the hardest workers on the team easily," Nelson explained. "He knows the playbook, everyone looks up to him on the team. He’s one of the leaders in the DB corps, him and Bryce (Hall). He’s a sure tackler, he plays the ball well, and he’s not too far off from Quin. I like Juan back there.”

Even though Nelson has put himself in a good position to hold down one of the two starting safety positions, he is dealing with some competition heading into the season opener. Sophomore Joey Blount has drawn some praise from his coaches after playing a significant role on special teams a year ago and he's likely to fight for some snaps on D this season. Nelson could play in the Nickel at times as well, which would allow Blount to come in and spell him at safety. Nelson said he knows that he has to earn his playing time this season regardless of what happened a year ago.

“There’s always competition, it’s camp time," he said. "Nobody’s position is solidified. The best man will play. Coach (Nick) Howell has a very strong view on the best 11 will play. Coach Howell, Coach Bronco, everyone has that view. If Joey wins the spot, then Joey wins the spot. If I win the spot, then I win the spot. If Chris (Moore) wins the spot, Juan, anyone that’s out there.”

Despite all of the progress made a year ago, there were plenty of opportunities for growth as well. UVa started the season 5-1 but went 1-6 down the stretch, and the defense was inconsistent in the latter half of the year. That was all punctuated with an embarrassing 49-7 blowout loss at the hands of Navy in the Military Bowl. Nelson admitted that he still thinks about that loss quite often and is using it as fuel for this season.

“I definitely have,” Nelson said when asked if he’s thought a lot about the Navy game. “None of the defense likes that, that was a rough game. We’re working and there’s definitely a bad taste in our mouth from last year, and that’s what is pushing us forward this year.”

Despite how it ended, Virginia’s defense is hoping they can build on the positive moments from 2017 and become more comfortable in the third year of this defensive scheme. UVa has made its goals for this season quite plain, and if the Hoos are going to achieve them Nelson and the secondary will need to be one of the team’s best units once again.

“Expectations are high, as you guys know," he said. "We want to beat Tech, we want to go to a bowl game and actually win this time. So expectations are at its highest right now.”



