Editors' Note: During the season we used Pro Football Focus data to show you grades for the Wahoos coming out of each game. Today, we're going to dive deep into UVa's opponent later this month and tell you what the numbers say about the Gamecocks.



Going into the bowl season, PFF ranks South Carolina 56th nationally with an overall team grade of 86.2. For comparison, UVa finished 44th with an overall grade of 87.9. That is actually a bit of a dropoff from last season’s 90.1 grade, when the Gamecocks went 9-4 in Will Muschamp’s second year running the program.

South Carolina’s offense had a very productive fall, averaging 32.6 points and 6.4 yards per play. The Gamecocks were led by their passing attack, which amassed 3,329 yards and 32 touchdowns on the season. The offense graded out at 78.8 according to PFF, 38th-best nationally. The passing attack graded out at 75.6 (45th nationally) and the ground game, which finished with 1,953 yards and 15 touchdowns, finished with a 75.9, 58th best nationally. On defense, the Gamecocks had an up-and-down year, allowing 27.2 points per game and 30 or more points on five occasions. The defense finished the regular season with a 84.3 grade per PFF, which ranked them 92nd nationally just above a Liberty defense that allowed 45 points to UVa, a season-high for the Hoos.



Offense

South Carolina was heavily reliant on the passing game, led by junior quarterback Jake Bentley. He had the best season of his career in 2018 and finished the fall with a PFF grade of 75.9, fifth highest on the offense. The bad news for Bentley is that he will be without his top offensive weapon in the Belk Bowl: Senior receiver Deebo Samuel has elected to sit out the game and prepare for his NFL future, and the loss is a significant one for the Gamecocks. Samuel finished the season with an overall PFF grade of 84, easily the highest on the offense and second best on the team. With Samuel out, South Carolina will rely more heavily on receivers Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith, both of whom have had bright moments but haven’t been as productive or consistent as Samuel. The run game graded out at 75.9 and the Gamecocks rushed for 4.6 yards per carry in the regular season. They split carries between a number of backs, led by Rico Dowdle who finished with a team-high 631 rushing yards. South Carolina’s rushing stats on PFF show a team that likes to run off tackle and one that has had more success running to the left side than anywhere else: On South Carolina’s 24 carries off the left tackle side, those runs gained 195 yards and had 10 1st downs. The 8.1 yards per carry the Gamecocks earned on off-tackle runs to the left was by far the best average of any hole they ran through, with the next-best being between the center and the right guard (6.4 yards per carry on just 10 attempts). Up front, South Carolina’s pass blocking ranked 75th nationally (75.1 grade), and its run blocking ranked 41st (67.4 grade). The Gamecocks had some shuffling up front but their best starting lineman this year has been left guard Zach Bailey, who has an impressive 81 pass blocking grade and a 66.4 run blocking mark. Bailey allowed one sack on the season, playing 808 snaps at left guard. The Gamecocks front has decent grades until you arrive at right tackle, which has been a problem. Dylan Wonnum and Blake Camper have both seen time there, each playing more than 400 snaps. But their grades of 59.9 and 54.5, respectively, including a woeful 49.1 run blocking grade for Camper, mean that the Cavaliers could have an opportunity to create matchup problems there with some exotic defensive looks.



Defense

Like the offense, South Carolina’s defense will need to prepare for a Belk Bowl without its highest graded player on that side of the ball. The Gamecocks got some good news this week when defensive end Javon Kinlaw announced that he would return to the program next season bypassing the NFL Draft, but reports out of Columbia have Kinlaw probably missing the game in Charlotte after undergoing a medical procedure following the regular season. Kinlaw graded out at 85.3 this season according to PFF and no other defender was better than 76.4. The good news for South Carolina is its next two best defenders in terms of overall grade are defensive linemen, and they should still be able to provide some pressure against a UVa line that had a rough pass-blocking grade during the regular season. Kingsley Enagbare (75.7 grade) finished the season with two sacks and nine hurries on 94 pass rushing snaps. The Gamecocks should also be able to get a pass rush from edge players and linebackers. Linebacker T.J; Brunson had four sacks and five hurries on just 77 pass rushing opportunities on the season, and had a team-best 89.9 tackle grade on the season, leading the team in tackles with 94. Edge rusher Bryson Allen-Williams is another player to watch. Allen-Williams had the fifth-highest grade on the defense (73.9) and finished the season with two sacks and five hurries in just eight games played. The secondary ranked 75th nationally in coverage grade, despite allowing only 9 passing touchdowns on the season. Keisean Nixon was targeted the most in South Carolina’s secondary and allowed 41 receptions to opposing wide receivers on 68 targets. His coverage grade of 69.1 ranked him slightly above fellow corner Rashad Fenton, who allowed 31 catches on 50 targets, but did come down with three interceptions. Freshman Jaycee Horn looks to be a promising player in the secondary, recording eight PBU’s and finishing the season with a 73.7 grade in coverage. It’s worth noting that linebacker Brunson gets targeted quite a bit for a linebacker, and teams have had some success picking on him in coverage. HE allowed 25 completions on 30 attempts, and 11.7 yards per reception.



Conclusion

So how do the Gamecocks compare to Virginia across the board? UVa finished with a better overall grade for the season and had a significantly better defense, grading out seven points higher than its Belk Bowl opponent. South Carolina’s offense edged out UVa’s by 4.3 points and had a better passing game while the Hoos did better on the ground. Special teams was a wash, with the Hoos coming out less than a point ahead of the Gamecocks. It is worth nothing that South Carolina played a tougher schedule and to the surprise of no one had its worst performances against Georgia (55.7 overall), and undefeated ACC champion Clemson (57.9).