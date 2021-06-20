Abbott, Michaels, and the Hoos start the CWS with a 6-0 win

There were 250 fans at Disharoon Park to watch Andrew Abbott pitch against UConn at home on Opening Day of the college baseball season.

The scene was a little different this afternoon when Abbott took the mound at the College World Series four months later.

Almost 23,000 filled the seats of TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha to watch Virginia and Tennessee open play in their double-elimination pool. UVa’s coaches tried to prepare Abbott and his teammates for that environment by taking them to Saturday night’s game in Omaha between Vanderbilt and Arizona.

Abbott felt the ebbs and flows of the crowd that surrounded him and he sensed how a player’s emotions could get swept up in those raucous reactions. It still took him a few pitches to settle in on Sunday against the Volunteers before he eventually struck out 10 and helped UVa get into the winner’s bracket with a 6-0 victory.

“My heart was beating a thousand beats per minute,” Abbott admitted afterward, “and just had to slow down, catch my breath and go to work.”

That’s the kind of crowd that Abbott came to Virginia to play in front of as a Wahoo. It’s the environment that drew fifth-year catcher Logan Michaels and junior third baseman Zack Gelof and the rest of the Cavaliers to Charlottesville as well. Sunday’s game marked the 21st all-time for the UVa program in Omaha but just the first since winning the 2015 NCAA championship. It was a new experience for the team’s entire roster.

None of those players had ever played in an NCAA Tournament prior to this month. Had the COVID-19 pandemic not abruptly halted the 2020 season with the Wahoos off to a 14-4 start, last year’s team very well may have changed that record. But it’s also possible that under normal circumstances last season the fourth-year players and graduate students on this year’s UVa team—like Abbott and Michaels, who both starred in Sunday’s win—may have moved on without getting to play at the CWS.

“They’ve got a tremendous amount of pride in this jersey,” Brian O’Connor said. “And they were ecstatic about coming back and seeing this through. So these are memories that they will have for the rest of their life that they’re making here, that they made throughout the entire season, but that they’re going to make here in Omaha. “

Michaels ensured that Sunday was a day his entire family will never forget when he stepped to the plate for the first time, leading off the third inning. He took a 2-1 pitch deep into the left field seats for the first run of the game and his first homer of the season.

For Michaels, that moment was about much more than just giving his team an early lead at the College World Series. It came on Father’s Day and with his dad Jeff, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three years ago, among the parents at TD Ameritrade to cheer on the Hoos.

“I was sitting in the dugout after it happened. I got pretty emotional,” Michaels told reporters after the game. “For him to be here for what he went through in the past, just for him to be here and be able to see that, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. Just a really special moment.”

Following the game O’Connor called Michaels “a rock for us in our uniform” and a tremendous leader. UVa’s head coach, who improved to 3-0 on Father’s Day in Omaha with Sunday’s win, paused for a few seconds when asked about the Michaels family.

“There was a time three years ago that I didn’t know Logan Michaels would show up to campus because of what he was dealing with with his father,” a proud O’Connor recalled. “And he decided to come. He was encouraged by his parents to be here. And I’m just so incredibly proud of him to be able to deliver like he did on this special day.”

Michaels finished the game with three hits and three runs scored. He also drove in UVa’s second run with a base hit in his third at-bat, starting a string of four consecutive run-scoring singles for the Hoos in the seventh inning that blew the game open as UVa sent eight batters to the plate. Those two RBI matched Michaels’ total in the the first eight games this postseason.

It had been a running joke in the locker room that Michaels had been waiting to get to Omaha to hit his first long ball of the year. Entering Sunday, he’d only homered once in 112 previous games in a Virginia uniform. Had he left the program after last season, Michaels wouldn’t have gotten to double his career total on college baseball’s biggest stage.

“This is the most fun I’ve ever had playing baseball,” he said. “This group of guys on this team, we fight to the end of it. We compete every day. We just love each other. And to be a part of this team, it’s really special.”

Michaels was behind the plate as Abbott began his day by throwing three straight balls and eventually walking Tennessee leadoff hitter Liam Spence on five pitches. Max Ferguson followed by singling to right on an 0-2 pitch to set the Volunteers up with runners on the corners and nobody out in the opening frame.

Abbott credited his catcher for helping him recover from that tight early jam.

“It was mainly just calming me down, telling me to take a breath and to refocus and execute,” Abbott said.

The Virginia ace retired the next three batters in order with a pair of strikeouts to keep the Vols off the board in the first. Including those three outs, Abbott retired 12 of the next Tennessee batters he faced after that first-inning single by Ferguson.

The bottom of the fifth began with more trouble, as Abbott again gave up a walk and then a single to start the frame. The Vols bunted those two runners to second and third. Clinging to a one-run lead, UVa second baseman Max Cotier robbed Spence of a line drive hit the other way, then Nic Kent ranged up the middle to retire Ferguson and end another Tennessee threat.

The Volunteers led off the sixth inning with back-to-back singles to put more pressure on Abbott. He was able to get a force out at second for the first out, then ended his day with back-to-back strikeouts with runners on the corners.

It was the first time in three NCAA Tournament starts that Abbott (9-6) pitched six full innings. He earned his first postseason win after giving up five hits and those two leadoff walks. Abbott’s 10 strikeouts were the most all-time for a UVa pitcher at the College World Series, surpassing the eight that Danny Hultzen rang up against South Carolina in 2011.

“Andrew Abbott was terrific,” O’Connor said. “He made some big, key, clutch pitches with runners in scoring position multiple innings. And that’s what your Friday night guy, your leader, your All-American needs to do to win here at Omaha.”

Virginia’s two losses in this NCAA Tournament both came in Abbott’s two previous starts, in the regional opener against South Carolina and then the first game of last weekend’s best-of-three super regional against Dallas Baptist. Sunday’s win was the first for the Wahoos this postseason when not facing elimination. Instead, they now advance in the winner’s bracket to face the winner of Sunday night’s game between Texas and Mississippi State at 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN2).

Prior to this spring, Abbott had spent most of his Virginia baseball career pitching out of the bullpen. Had last summer’s MLB Draft been the traditional 40 rounds instead of the COVID-shortened five, he’d likely be pitching professionally this summer instead of almost 23,000 fans in Omaha.

None of that mattered to the lefty on Sunday. He was just concerned with helping his teammates give the UVa fans in that crowd something to cheer about.

“I really didn’t care about what I did personally. I just wanted to go out and give a strong start for our team and give us the best chance to win,” Abbott said. “And just keeping that offense quiet for as long as I did and our offense came around and had timely hitting, just spoke to the depths of how we’ve been playing these recent few weeks and just chugging along.”



