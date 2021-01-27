CavsCorner - ACC Power Rankings: 1.27.21

Tier I: The Favorites



1. Virginia Cavaliers (11-2, 7-0) Last Week: No. 1 Virginia stays atop the rankings and in our new, smaller first tier. The Wahoos rallied from 11 down to beat Georgia Tech on Saturday before bludgeoning Syracuse’s 2-3 zone with 14 made 3s in a rout. As the lone unbeaten, the Hoos remain in poll position for the ACC regular season title. Still, their schedule is tougher down the stretch than FSU’s, and the Cavaliers have to play their lone game against the Seminoles on the road. The upcoming stretch of games will be pivotal for the Wahoos to stay on pace for the top spot, with games at Virginia Tech and NC State this week followed by a home date with Louisville.

2. Florida State Seminoles (9-2, 5-1) Last Week: No. 3 Virginia leads the league but the Seminoles look to be in the race for the long haul. The defending league champs handled Clemson with ease on Saturday and now turn their attention to in-state rival Miami, which comes to Tallahassee tonight. As mentioned above, FSU trails UVa in the standings but has an easier slate of games down the stretch. It’s not inconceivable that the Seminoles could run the slate before UVa comes to town on February 15th (Miami, at GT, at BC, at VT, and Wake).



Tier II: Potential Challengers



3. Louisville Cardinals (10-3, 5-2) Last Week: No. 4 The Cardinals are knocking on the door of Tier I status and if they can take care of business against Clemson tonight and Georgia Tech on Monday, they will likely land there in next week’s rankings. After two straight losses to Miami and FSU, Louisville got back on track with a home win over Duke on Saturday. The Cards are one of the league’s most-talented teams and should be able to run up a solid win total by season’s end. Where they finish in league play will likely come down to how they perform in their two games against Virginia, and how they fare on the road, where they have some challenging dates remaining.

4. North Carolina Tar Heels (11-5, 6-3) Last Week: No. 9 Did you know that UNC has won six of its last seven games, and currently sits just outside the top four of the ACC standings? The Tar Heels have been flying under the radar a bit lately, but since our last power rankings have won three games, handling business against Wake Forest, NC State, and Pittsburgh. That trio of wins isn’t the most impressive by any stretch, but it’s worth noting that none of them were particularly close down the stretch and this young Carolina team appears to be rounding into form. They will be tested in the coming days, however, with a road test at Clemson next week before their first meeting with Duke next weekend.

5. Virginia Tech Hokies (11-3, 5-2) Last Week: No. 2 It was a tough week for the Hokies, who were blown out at Syracuse before guard Tyrece Radford was suspended indefinitely after running into some legal trouble. Radford, who is second on the team in scoring with 11.1 points per game, could be a big loss for Tech. The Hokies are a backcourt-heavy team, however, so perhaps their depth can see them through without one of their top scorers. Tech will have to avoid an upset bid at Notre Dame tonight before it can focus on Saturday’s game against Virginia.



Tier III: The Big Middle



6. Duke Blue Devils (6-5, 4-3) Last Week: No. 6 Here’s a phrase you don’t get to write often: Duke finally snapped its three-game losing streak with a close home win over Georgia Tech to move above .500 in ACC play and overall. Duke has been far below expectations to this point, and while a win over the Yellow Jackets isn’t bad this team still has a lot to prove before we’re going to believe in them as an ACC contender. Duke hosts Clemson this weekend before traveling to Miami on Monday night.

7. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-5, 3-3) Last Week: No. 7 The Jackets went 0-2 this week but it’s not time to abandon ship just yet. Georgia Tech pushed Virginia on the road and easily could’ve come out of Charlottesville with an impressive road victory. And in another road contest GT nearly sent Duke to a fourth-straight loss but couldn’t hit a game-tying 3 in the final minute. Those losses dropped the Yellow Jackets to 3-3 in ACC play but they have proven themselves to be a tough out at a minimum. The schedule doesn’t get any easier with FSU and Louisville upcoming, but if they continue to keep games close down the stretch, the Jackets will eventually break through and win some of these contests.

8. Syracuse Orange (8-1, 3-4) Last Week: No. 12 The Cuse got hot late last week with a pair of blowout wins over Miami and Virginia Tech before a big reality check came on Monday. The Orange were throttled in Charlottesville in a game that was never really competitive, dropping back them below .500 in ACC play. They are always a difficult team to prepare for and they will certainly make enough shots to beat some teams going forward. But middle-of-the-pack seems about right for them, at best. Syracuse will have a shot to get back on track this weekend when NC State comes to the Carrier Dome.

9. Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4, 4-3) Last Week: No. 8 For a brief moment, it looked like Pitt might end up near the top of the ACC standings. At 4-1, the Panthers had a chance to move to 6-1 with a strong week, and winnable games at Pitt and at home against North Carolina. Instead, the Panthers lost both games, proving that they can’t be trusted just yet. They have a pretty talented roster but issues with inconsistency persist. Pitt hosts Notre Dame on Saturday in a game it really need to win to stay in the top half of the conference standings.

10. Clemson Tigers (9-4, 3-4) Last Week: No. 5 The Tigers have lost three in a row and haven’t even been competitive in any of those contests. Clemson is starting to look like the team most expected all along despite a hot start to conference play had the Tigers ranked as high as No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 26. They will host Louisville tonight in a game they really need to win in order to get back on track.

11. NC State Wolfpack (6-5, 2-4) Last Week: No. 10 The Wolfpack returned to action after a COVID-19 pause and promptly dropped their fourth-straight game. NC State couldn’t execute the season sweep of rival UNC and now turn their attention to another in-state foe in Wake Forest, who come to Raleigh tonight.



Tier IV: Tuesday in Greensboro (Maybe)



13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-8, 2-5) Last Week: No. 13 The Irish earned a second ACC win on Sunday when they rolled past Miami on the road. They have enough talent on offense to be competitive in a lot of games and Vegas certainly seems to think they have a good shot to take down Virginia Tech tonight. If so, Notre Dame has a chance to get rolling with upcoming games against Pitt, Wake Forest, and Georgia Tech.

12. Miami Hurricanes (6-8, 2-7) Last Week: No. 11 Miami had a really tough go of it in that aforementioned loss to Notre Dame over the weekend. The Hurricanes had a depleted roster heading into the game and shooting 14 percent from 3 certainly didn’t help. Miami will look to pick up the pieces and try to shock in-state rival FSU tonight.

14. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6, 1-6) Last Week: No. 15 Wake finally got a win, holding on for dear life to beat Pitt despite a late Panthers’ rally. The Deacs are still a work in progress but they are competitive enough to snag a few wins here and there. They can play spoiler at in-state rival NC State tonight before another winnable game against Miami this weekend.

15. Boston College Eagles (3-10, 1-6) Last Week: No. 14 BC didn’t play this week as the Eagles deal with some COVID-19 issues within their program. Their game scheduled for tonight at Clemson has been postponed as has their game at Louisville that was scheduled for this Saturday.

