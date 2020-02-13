Tier I: Lapping the Field



1. Duke (21-3, 11-2) Last Week: No. 2 The Blue Devils move to the top spot this week, but on Saturday night it looked like they might be heading the other way. Duke needed a spirited rally and a buzzer beater to force OT at struggling UNC, and then pulled off another buzzer beater in the extra session to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. We’ll cut Duke a bit of slack for nearly losing to a 10-win Carolina team, as rivalry games tend to produce wonky results from time to time. The Devils handled FSU for most of the night in Monday’s meeting of ACC title contenders, and as a result, they’re now at the top of our list. Duke will be favored in its upcoming games against Notre Dame and NC State but both could be tricky if the Blue Devils start off slow.

2. Louisville (21-4, 12-2) Last Week: No. 1 Louisville remains in first place by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker over Duke but the Cards did have a tough week. Virginia scored a season-high 73 points and pushed them to the limit, but ultimately the favorites hung on and grabbed the win. That game playing out the way it did wasn’t a huge shock, but following that win with a loss at Georgia Tech was quite surprising. Louisville’s offense never got going in Atlanta and as a result the Cardinals dropped their second ACC contest of the season. Now they’ll look to right the ship this weekend at struggling Clemson.

3. Florida State (20-4, 10-3) Last Week: No. 3 By no means are the Seminoles out of the ACC title race but they do seem to have slotted into the third spot behind Duke and Louisville but ahead of everyone else. They handled Miami over the weekend but weren’t able to rally after an early deficit at Duke, losing 70-65 at Cameron Indoor. FSU is a lock for a top-four spot and a double-bye in Greensboro and should earn a high seed in the NCAA’s. Up next are two at home, against Syracuse and Pittsburgh.



Tier II: Refreshing the Bracketology Daily



4. Virginia (16-7, 8-5) Last Week: No. 4 It was a strange week for the Wahoos, who went 1-1 and held on to fourth place in the league standings. Their second-half effort at Louisville was commendable, and Tomas Woldetensae’s emergence was a major development down the stretch in that one. It wasn’t enough to get the win, but the close road loss actually helped Virginia’s metrics and likely improved its NCAA Tournament hopes. A close and ugly win over Notre Dame was a win nonetheless, and now the Cavaliers look to get another winning streak going with very winnable games coming up at North Carolina and at home against BC.

5. NC State (16-8, 7-6) Last Week: No. 6 NC State’s win at Syracuse on Tuesday may not have been on the radar for most college basketball fans but it was one of the bigger results in the ACC so far this season. The Pack’s win helps them big time in the standings as well as on the NCAA bubble, where both they and the Orange currently reside. After a three-game losing streak, going 2-0 this week was big for State. Now, we’ll see if the Wolfpack can maintain their better form with some tough games on the horizon.

6. Syracuse (14-10, 7-6) Last Week: No. 5 As good as Tuesday’s win was for State, it was equally as bad of a loss for Syracuse. The Orange, who have now lost three of their last four, sit on the wrong side of the bubble and now have an uphill climb to win the last double-bye in the ACC Tournament. Syracuse trails UVa by a game and is behind NC State by virtue of the tiebreaker, with road games at FSU and Louisville up next.

7. Notre Dame (15-9, 6-7) Last Week: No. 7 Despite a loss at UVa on Tuesday the Irish move up a tier, as they also moved up the standings. Prior to the OT loss at JPJ, Notre Dame had won four straight, including a road victory at Clemson on Saturday. The Irish have a very good offense, though it didn’t show against Virginia, and that should be enough to at least keep them in most games as we head down the stretch. Can they make a push for an NCAA bid or a top-four spot in the ACC? We shall see.





Tier III: Playing Spoiler



8. Pittsburgh (15-10, 6-8) Last Week: No. 8 Pitt is all over the place. In one game the Panthers look dangerous and in the next they look lost. They haven’t won or lost more than two in a row since ACC play began, and after a nine-point home win over Georgia Tech dropped a home game to reeling Clemson by 20 points this week. Such is life with a young team, and with road games at Virginia Tech and FSU coming up, who knows what to expect from this bunch.

9. Georgia Tech (12-13, 6-8) Last Week: No. 10 Speaking of the unexpected, Georgia Tech pulled off perhaps the stunner of the season in ACC play, beating Louisville at home on Wednesday night. The Jackets had to hang on for dear life at the end but ultimately made enough stops to get the win. This GT team probably has more talent than its record would indicate and is the definition of a spoiler team heading into their final six games of the season. But after a win over Louisville, would it surprise anyone if this team lost to Wake in its next game?

10. Clemson Tigers (12-12, 6-8) Last Week: No. 9 The Tigers finally snapped their three-game losing skid with a 20-point win in the Steel City, but the damage appears to be done at this point. With a 6-8 record in ACC play, Clemson isn’t a viable NCAA Tournament threat and like the Yellow Jackets has been basically remanded to playing spoiler the rest of the way. The Tigers will get their chance to replicate what Georgia Tech did when Louisville comes to town on Saturday.



11. Boston College (12-13, 6-8) Last Week: No. 12 BC’s last six games have gone: win, loss, win, loss, win, loss. After a nice road victory in Blacksburg, the Eagles were absolutely dismantled by Miami in Coral Gables Wednesday night. If the pattern holds, BC should knock off NC State on Sunday and then lose at Virginia next week.

12. Virginia Tech (14-10, 5-8) Last Week: No. 11 VT’s five-game losing streak has taken the Hokies from ACC contenders and NCAA Tournament hopefuls to near the basement in just a few weeks’ time. They won’t be the first team that got off to a hot start in league play under a first-year head coach only to hit the wall and finish with a losing record. For a somewhat recent example, see Tony Bennett’s first UVa team, which started 5-2 in the ACC only to finish the year 5-11. The Hokies desperately need a win and can snap their losing skid this week against Pitt or Miami, with both games at home.



Tier IV: Tuesday in Greensboro