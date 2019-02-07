Another week has passed and things appear to be getting clearer both at the top and the bottom of the league. UNC has cracked into the top tier, FSU and Clemson have surged a bit, and the bucket of yuck in the final tier continues to fester. There's a lot on the horizon, though, as some big-time matchups abound.





1. Duke Blue Devils (20-2, 8-1 ACC)

Last Week: 1

Since their January 14th loss to Syracuse, the Blue Devils have handled their business. After beating UVa in a close game, no opponent has stayed within 13 points of Duke at the final buzzer. This week Duke roasted St. John’s and Boston College at Cameron Indoor, winning the two games by 55 combined points. Now the Devils roll into Charlottesville red hot, looking for a season sweep of the Cavaliers. If they are able to get it, they should be the runaway favorites for the regular season title and stand to benefit from Monday’s UNC/UVa result no matter who wins. With all that said, if Duke does lose Saturday, particularly in a close game, it shouldn’t really change the outlook for the Blue Devils too much. They will have another tough test to follow when they travel to Louisville on Tuesday night.





2. Virginia Cavaliers (20-1, 8-1 ACC)

Last Week: 2

Virginia took care of business against Miami and, after a week to prepare, the Cavaliers will have a chance to even the score with Duke this weekend. A season split would be a good result for both teams, and for Virginia it would vault the Hoos into first place, at least temporarily. They have to turn around quickly and get ready for a red-hot UNC team on the road Monday night, an already-tough test made tougher by the lack of rest after a game that is likely to take a physical toll on both teams. Ty Jerome’s status for Saturday’s game and beyond likely won’t be cleared up until near tip-off on Saturday, but obviously if the junior guard isn’t able to go it changes the outlook for the Wahoos dramatically.





3. North Carolina Tar Heels (18-4, 8-1 ACC)

Last Week: 3

UNC heads into the weekend on a six-game winning streak, following comfortable victories over Louisville and NC State this the past week. Should they take care of business against Miami, the Tar Heels can sit back and watch Saturday’s UVa/Duke game unfold and know that one of their other two ACC title competitors will be dealt a loss. Then, they will have the ability to go out and help themselves on Monday when Virginia comes to town. There’s a not-so-crazy scenario where UVa beats Duke and then UNC tops the Cavaliers in Chapel Hill, which would put the Heels in first place with a head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the Hoos. There’s still plenty of basketball to be played, but like Duke and UVa, Carolina is in prime position for the ACC stretch run.







