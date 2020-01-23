1. Louisville (16-3, 7-1)



Last Week: No. 3

To the victor go the spoils and this week, Louisville gets to ascend to our top slot thanks to two victories, though one was much more significant than the other. The Cards went into Durham and beat Duke by six before coming back home and getting by Georgia Tech. All told, it seems safe to say that there are three teams clearly at the top of the league and for now, UL seems the best among them. The Cardinals will take that conference lead on the road to Conte Forum on Wednesday night but not before they host Clemson on Saturday.





2. Florida State (16-2, 6-1)

Last Week: No. 1

The Noles continue to live a little dangerously. After narrowly escaping with a win over UVa last Wednesday night, FSU needed overtime at Miami to get past the Hurricanes who, as you’ll see in a moment, aren’t exactly the creme of the crop this year. Florida State is clearly one of the best three this year but it took some time to decide whether to have the Blue Devils here or not. For now, we deferred to the league record but with Notre Dame headed to the Tucker Center on Saturday and then a trip to Charlottesville Tuesday night, the Smeinoles need to show more consistence if they want to stay here.





3. Duke (16-3, 6-2)

Last Week: No. 2

Duke cracked its two-game losing streak with a win over Miami, a 30-point rout that wasn’t even as close as the score would indicate. Losses at Clemson and then to the Cardinals at home certainly didn’t change the season but the Blue Devils obviously have expectations greater than just third in the conference. They get the weekend off before hosting Pitt on Tuesday night in a game they surely should win.





4. NC State (14-5, 5-3)

Last Week: No. 5

The Wolfpack finally left John Paul Jones Arena with a victory, which is a reason why among the 5-3 teams they got the nod given they had the nicest win. That being said, State is dealing with more injury issues. After getting CJ Bryce back, Kevin Keatts and Co. didn’t have Manny Bates or Pat Andree against the Cavaliers. How and when those guys return to the lineup will be key, as NCSU gets ready to head to Georgia Tech on Saturday before host rival North Carolina two days later.





5. Syracuse (12-7, 5-3)

Last Week: No. 6

The Orange may well be the hottest team in the league. They dropped back-to-back games on January 4th and 7th but haven’t lost since, rolling off four-straight wins in Charlottesville and Blacksburg as well as at home against BC and Notre Dame. This week will be interesting because if Syracuse can beat Pitt on Saturday and then win at Clemson Tuesday night, it might be time to bump the Orange into the lead group.





6. Virginia Tech (14-5, 5-3)

Last Week: No. 4

State got the benefit of the doubt for fourth because it had the better win and the Syracuse got the benefit of the doubt before of its winning streak. Tech almost messed around and had the worst loss, as Carolina pushed the Hokies to two overtimes in Blacksburg before the home time finally (mercifully?) prevailed. Mike Young has had a nice start to his tenure at VT. In order to keep that up, his team will need to figure out Conte Forum’s voodoo on Saturday before turning around and traveling all the way down to Miami on Tuesday.





7. Clemson Tigers (10-8, 4-4)

Last Week: No. 8

We said a week ago that the Tigers were our team of the week. Since then, they’ve come back down to Earth a little bit. They lost at NCSU on Saturday before beating Wake Forest by just three at home. It feels right now like there two groups of three at the top of the league and then a group of 4-4 teams that could either hang around up top or lose ground. We’ll learn more this week about Clemson’s staying power after the Tigers go to Louisville on Saturday and then host red-hot Syracuse on Tuesday night.





8. Virginia (12-6, 4-4)

Last Week: No. 7

UVa has lost four of its last five and the only reason why the Hoos get the nod over Pitt here is because they’ve been ahead late in each of their four league losses. This week has the potential to make a big impact because Virginia, after going to Winston-Salem on Sunday, gets a rematch against Florida State at home on Tuesday night. Win those two and things look dramatically better for the Cavaliers as they go into the “bye” week.





9. Pittsburgh (13-6, 4-4)

Last Week: No. 11

The Panthers picked up a pair of home wins, beating Carolina and then BC this past week. If your’e going to break a two-game losing streak, that’s one way to do it. A tough week appears on deck, though, as Pitt not only has to go up to the Carrier Dome on Saturday but then must turn around and go to Durham on Tuesday night to face the Blue Devils. If they split those, let alone win both, we could see reason to move them up.





10. Boston College (9-10, 3-5)

Last Week: No. 12

Two weeks ago, we said that BC’s 3-1 start wouldn’t stick. Seven days ago, we discussed how right that was. Now? The Eagles have lost four in a row and five of their last six (making that loss look even worse for UVa). Now, BC gets to host the Hokies before hitting the road for the Yum! Center on Wednesday night. It appears this one is getting away from Jim Christian and Co. once again.





11. Notre Dame (11-7, 2-5)

Last Week: No. 9

The Irish have now lost three of their last four after letting the Orange off the hook last night. That two-point loss could really sting soon given that you really do need to hold serve at home in ACC play. ND is back at it on Saturday when the Irish travel to Tallahassee before hosting the Deacs on Wednesday.





12. Georgia Tech (8-11, 3-6)

Last Week: No. 10

Georgia Tech has now also lost three in a row and four of their last five. Outside of a win at BC, it’s been a tough run. The weird part is that the Jackets have been close. The Duke loss (by nine) was by far the “worst) given they lost by four, five, and four thereafter. A home matchup with the Pack on Saturday is up next prior to a gimme on Tuesday night against Morehouse.





13. Miami (10-8, 2-6)

Last Week: No. 13

The Hurricanes are simply not talented enough outside of Chris Lykes who, despite giving it everything he’s got, continues to need help. Miami has lost three in a row and five of the last six. A matchup in Chapel Hill on Saturday should make things better before the Canes host the Hokies on Tuesday night.





14. Wake Forest (9-9, 2-6)

Last Week: No. 15

Wake is still going to have a very Wake-like season, it seems. The difference is that somebody else is just a touch worse. After a solid win over BC, the Deacs lost at Clemson to give them Ls in four of the last five. They get UVa on Sunday before going to Notre Dame next Wednesday.





15. North Carolina (8-10, 1-6)

Last Week: No. 14

Poor Carolina. Cole Anthony is still out. Anthony Harris is gone for the season. And now Brandon Robinson is having neck/back issues related to a car accident caused by a drunk driver. After last night’s near-victory in Cassell (the team’s fifth-straight loss), this very bad, no good season is getting worse in a hurry for the Heels.



