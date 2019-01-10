



1. Virginia Cavaliers (14-0, 2-0 ACC)

Heading into Wednesday night’s game against Boston College, UVa was likely to be ranked No. 2 in our first Power Rankings of the season. But the way Virginia manhandled its two ACC opponents, it’s hard not to put the Wahoos at the top, at least for now. Virginia destroyed Florida State at home and Boston College on the road, leading by at least 29-points in both games. The Cavaliers haven’t lost a road conference game since February 18, 2017, winners of 11 straight, and 14 straight ACC games away from JPJ if you include the ACC Tournament wins in Brooklyn. As of now, UVa remains one of two undefeated teams in Division I, along with Michigan. This year’s team is one of Tony Bennett’s best of the offensive end of the floor, and their ability to have different players step up on different nights gives this squad a really high ceiling. Virginia will be tested in a big way in the coming week, with a road trip to Clemson on Saturday followed by meetings with a pair of top-10 teams in Virginia Tech at home and Duke in Durham.





2. Duke Blue Devils (13-1, 2-0 ACC)

If you want to put Duke at the top of the ACC pile for now, we have no problem with that. The Blue Devils have been the nation’s most impressive team throughout most of the season and had little trouble with their first two ACC games against Clemson and Wake, particularly in the second half. Duke’s three freshmen, led by Zion Williamson, have been everything that was expected of them and then some. The Blue Devils score 90.9 points per game and have one of the nation’s best offenses as well as a much improved defense, ranked third nationally in adjusted efficiency. Duke will face an interesting test this weekend when the team goes to FSU before hosting Syracuse and then UVa next weekend.





3 . North Carolina Tar Heels (12-3, 2-0 ACC)

The Heels opened up league play with a pair of road wins over Pittsburgh and rival NC State. After having no trouble with the Panthers, that 25-point win looks even better for Carolina after Pitt beat Louisville last night. UNC's win over NC State in a hostile road environment showed that while they’ve flown a bit under the radar during non-conference play, the Tar Heels are still a legitimate ACC contender. The veteran corps of Cam Johnson, Luke Maye, and Kenny Williams have continued to lead the way but they are also joined by the most talented freshman class Carolina has had in several years. Coby White and Nassir Little will be important pieces for Roy Williams this season and their development as the season goes along could raise the ceiling for this UNC team. UNC has its ACC home opener this weekend when Louisville comes to town followed by another game at the Dean Dome next week against Notre Dame.





4. Virginia Tech Hokies (14-1, 3-0 ACC)

A case could be made for the Hokies to be third based on record and their nine-game winning streak but it’s tough to shake how they played on Wednesday night in Atlanta. Virginia Tech got bailed out by some terrible Georgia Tech offense late and hung on for a 52-49 win, making the Hokies the first ACC team to get to three conference wins this season. Looking at Tech’s schedule, the Hokies only played one bonafide NCAA Tournament team to this point, beating Purdue on November 18th. With that said, they are a very talented team even if they are a bit untested. The backcourt of Justin Robinson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker is one of the best in the conference and the Tech has a lot of experience back from teams that have made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. The Hokies have the weekend off to prepare for their biggest game to date, when they travel to JPJ to take on UVa on Tuesday night.





5. NC State Wolfpack (13-2, 1-1 ACC)

The Pack had a great chance to prove themselves as a legit ACC contender Tuesday night but weren’t able to keep up with rival UNC at PNC Arena. Even with that loss, NC State is still 13-2 and has an ACC win under its belt. State’s non-conference success was a bit of a surprise considering expectations and the only thing that kept the Pack from heading into ACC play unbeaten was a narrow road loss to a good Wisconsin team. In his first two years with the program, Kevin Keatts has given State an identity, not unlike how Bennett has given one to UVa. The Wolfpack play fast and challenge opponents on both ends of the floor. Markell Johnson, Torin Dorn, and UNCW transfer C.J. Bryce have been the leaders of what has quickly become one of the best offensive teams in the conference. State has a forgiving schedule coming up after the UNC loss, hosting Pitt this weekend before trips to Wake and Notre Dame.



