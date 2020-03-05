Tier I: The Four (at the) Tops



1. Florida State (25-5, 15-4) Last Week: No. 1 Despite a weekend loss, FSU remains in pole position for a regular-season title and therefore finishes atop our rankings as well. The Noles didn’t let a loss at Clemson (where all the top teams seem to lose these days) rattle them late at Notre Dame, and their last-second shot helped them avoid an 0-2 week while also setting them up for the No. 1-seed in Greensboro. All that stands between them and a regular-season crown is a home game against Boston College on Saturday.

2. Louisville (24-6, 15-4) Last Week: No. 2 Louisville had just one game this week, beating Virginia Tech on Sunday to close out its home slate. The Cardinals are still in a position to claim a share of the regular-season title and have extra rest before wrapping up in Charlottesville this weekend. They have been up-and-down over the past month and it remains to be seen what version of this team we will see in the postseason and beyond.

3. Virginia (22-7, 14-5) Last Week: No. 4 It hasn’t been pretty but UVa has earned a place in the top-four and its spot in the NCAA Tournament field. The Wahoos have won seven in a row, with six of those games decided by 13 points total. Can the Cavaliers continue to live on the edge in the postseason once the competition level goes up? We’ll see soon enough. A win Saturday should give them the No. 2 seed in Greensboro, which would’ve been inconceivable a month ago.

4. Duke (24-6, 14-5) Last Week: No. 3 Duke fought hard in a tough road loss at UVa but bounced back by handling NC State on a short turnaround. The Blue Devils have a high seed in the NCAAs and a double-bye in Greensboro locked up, with their most important basketball still to come. First, they’ll look for a season sweep of a suddenly competent UNC team that took them to OT in the first meeting. A loss would lock the Devils into the No. 4 seed next week while a win could push them up a spot with a UVa loss.



Tier II: The Mess in the Middle



5. Syracuse (17-13, 10-9) Last Week: No. 7 The Orange climb back up by default, with nobody in this group able to make a push up the standings. They took care of BC on Tuesday night and now turn their attention to the regular season finale at Miami. A win there would give them the No. 5 seed next week no matter what else happens around them.

6. NC State (18-12, 9-10) Last Week: No. 6 State handled a struggling Pitt team over the weekend but wasn’t able to get a much-needed sweep of Duke on Monday. The Pack sit firmly on the bubble with a game against Wake on Friday and the ACC Tournament to come. And with this team, there’s no predicting how the season will play out and whether or not they will get into the Big Dance. Regardless, State is a talented team that could make some noise in Greensboro and potentially be a dangerous “Last Four In” team headed for Dayton the week after.

7. Notre Dame (18-12, 9-10) Last Week: No. 5 The Irish put forth a really respectable effort on Wednesday night against Florida State, leading by double digits before falling short in a toss-up game. But they drop two spots in our rankings because of a very unnecessary and disappointing loss to Wake Forest. Notre Dame could have had a much different season if a few results flipped its way and, like UVa, has played a bunch of close games. A win over VT on Saturday would certainly help the ACC Tournament seeding but dreams of the NCAAs seem to be gone now.

8. Clemson Tigers (15-14, 9-10) Last Week: No. 9 Oh, Clemson. At home the Tigers have been downright scary, beating Duke, Louisville, and over the weekend FSU. But they aren’t consistent enough to turn those wins into a bubble-team resume, with a below-.500 league record and most recently a double-digit loss in Blacksburg. Clemson finishes up the regular season in Atlanta on Friday and would probably be a scarier team in next week’s tournament if the games were being played in Littlejohn Coliseum.

9. Georgia Tech (16-14, 10-9) Last Week: No. 8 The Jackets are taking their medicine and sitting out the postseason after dropping their appeal to the NCAA. Tech will not head to Greensboro next week but instead wrap up the regular season on Friday night against the Tigers. All in all it hasn’t been a terrible on-court season for the Jackets, who have proven to be a pesky opponent and could finish with a winning record in league play if they can win their final game.





Tier III: Tuesday in Greensboro (probably)