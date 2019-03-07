The final week of the season arrived with some uncertainty for several teams across the league, including the potential for three No. 1 seeds in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. But first, the conference tournament next week in Charlotte will iron out a great deal. For now, there's still some jostling to be done.





1. Virginia Cavaliers (27-2, 15-2 ACC)

Last Week: 1

UVa won its two games over the last week by 50 combined points and heads into the regular-season finale with a great deal of momentum. The Wahoos had a historic 3-point shooting performance at Syracuse, making 18 of their 25 attempts and 10 in the second half after trailing by two at the break. Quite frankly, if the Cavaliers are going to shoot like that very few teams are going to have a shot to beat them anywhere, anytime. Virginia can clinch at least a share of the regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament with a win Saturday over Louisville, which would be its fourth in the last six years.





2. North Carolina Tar Heels (25-5, 15-2 ACC)

Last Week: 2

UNC will wait and see what happens in the Louisville/UVa game to determine whether or not the Heels have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament and then they will tip-off their regular-season finale against Duke. They go for the season sweep of the Blue Devils in that once, which would be crucial for their NCAA Tournament resume and chase of a No. 1 seed and also will impact their conference tournament seeding. Virginia is playing great, Duke could be back to full strength, but Carolina, perhaps flying a little under-the-radar heading into Charlotte, have won 13 of its last 14 with the lone loss coming to UVa. The Tar Heels have a legit shot to win the conference tournament title and should be considered national title contenders heading into the Big Dance.





3. Duke Blue Devils (26-4, 14-3 ACC)

Last Week: 1

Duke survived a near disaster against Wake Forest on Tuesday night, needing to hold its breath on Wake’s final possession which would have resulted in a devastating home loss. The Blue Devils are without a doubt plenty talented but they are simply not the same team without Zion Williamson on the floor. Williamson is expected back soon, though he might not play at UNC on Saturday. If he returns next week the Blue Devils could certainly roll to an ACC Tournament title. But it is clear that without their star freshman and likely ACC Player of the Year, their ceiling drops and they are much more susceptible to an upset loss.



