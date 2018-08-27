Depending on the player, spring ball can be a very important time or an exceptionally important one. When an upperclassman in front of you sits out most or all of it, you have to make the most of your reps.



So while Chris Peace nursed a hamstring injury this spring, that's exactly what rising sophomore Matt Gahm did. And going into the fall, the second-year outside linebacker is just hopeful that he can keep the momentum up.

Now listed at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Gahm really took to new S&C coach Shawn Griswold's program this winter and summer. Despite Peace being penciled in as the starter and someone the defense will need, Gahm is excited about what's ahead.

"The offseason was great," he said. "Coach Grizz and his supporting stuff did an awesome job preparing us. A lot of conditioning in the summer, a lot of running outside and getting us acclimated to the heat. So it was a good acclimatization period, good job getting our mindset right and getting us prepared for what we're going to face in the ACC. You face a lot of big, physical guys in this league."

After having moved around a bit between his arrival on Grounds last summer and the end of the season, the Texas native went into the offseason hoping to be able to make himself into a more complete linebacker.

"One of my biggest goals was to put on weight," he explained, "and be able to hold the edge and be able to take on pulling guards and a lot of physical guys that you're going to face on the line, because obviously we're playing some NFL-caliber tackles and guards every single week. So, having the strength and the size and also the mindset, developing the mindset and the courage to be in there playing on the line, taking on running backs and guards and tackles and then also having the speed to cover out in space."

With a weight goal in mind, Gahm says he approached that number while also being able to retain much of what helped him accelerate his development this spring.

"Anything close to 240 as long as I maintain my speed," he said. "But I was happy. All my numbers went up. Actually my athletic numbers were better than I was expecting. I jumped higher and ran faster than I thought I was going to in the final round of testing. So I was very happy with that and my weight was close to what I was wanting too so I was happy with that."

Peace led the team in sacks a year ago and was fifth in that category throughout the league. As one would expect, Gahm has tried to learn a lot while also readying himself.

"Whatever the coaches ask me, first and foremost," Gahm said, "I'm going to do that 100 percent, full speed. Hopefully, I'll be a guy that can be a physical presence in there, not afraid to take on guards and tackles and running backs and help this team in whatever way I can.

"Hopefully I'll also be the best player on special teams I can be, flying down on any team they ask me to, making plays and helping our team whatever capacity they want me to," he added.

Outside linebackers coach Kelly Poppinga is one of the most energetic assistants on the staff and he's someone that Gahm has really learned from, too.

"His objectives for me are the same," Gahm said. "I try to model what I want after what he tells me he wants from me. So he's obviously told me that he wants me to put on a little bit of weight, keep my speed up, and improve my skillset in general. So being able to use my hands better, being able to use my feet better, flipping my hips on pass rush. So a lot of things I've emphasized working with Chris in the offseason. We worked a lot together, working on my hips and my feet. So it's been a major emphasis for me."