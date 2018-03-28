Before the term dual-threat quarterback really carved out a place in the lexicon, Marques Hagans was one. During the course of his playing career at UVa, the Hampton native did a little bit of everything and that included being a quarterback who moved around and made plays both through the air and on the ground.

Now, as the long-time wide receivers coach at Virginia, Hagans has a unique perspective on that sort of signal caller and the way that style of play has evolved. Following the team's first practice of spring ball on Tuesday, and the first with Arizona State transfer Bryce Perkins at the helm, he was honest in his assessment of what he saw from the 6-foot-3, 215 pounder.