Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-12 07:13:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Ahead of summer decision, Hanson talks about his recent trip to UVa

Qcevn8hjhxt490fhdwle
New Jersey OL CJ Hanson is coming off an impressive visit to UVa this past weekend.
Rivals.com
Brad Franklin • CavsCorner.com
@Cavs_Corner
Publisher
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.

Different players handle their recruitments in different ways. While some may treat visit plans somewhat haphazardly, there are others, like New Jersey offensive lineman CJ Hanson, who are methodical.

Coming off visits to JMU, UVa, and ODU this weekend, Hanson says these trips and the way he's scheduling them are all part of a plan that leads directly to his summer decision.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}