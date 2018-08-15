After leaning on a pass-heavy attack the past two seasons, UVa should be more balanced this season with a dual-threat quarterback and an emphasis on running the football effectively. Last year, the Wahoos rushed 389 times (including unplanned quarterback keepers) for 1,216 yards, averaging just 3.13 yards per carry. By comparison, UVa’s opponents rushed for 4.65 yards per carry against the Cavaliers.



UVa’s issues in the running game don't come from talent concerns. Senior Jordan Ellis, who took the lion’s share of the carries last season, will again be the featured back for the Hoos. But UVa won’t need to rely solely on Ellis for production on the ground with dual-threat quarterback Bryce Perkins likely to cause opposing defenses plenty of problems with his feet. But behind Ellis, UVa has a number of talented young running backs that could see more carries this year than they did last fall.

Rising sophomore Lamont Atkins, who played in all 13 games a year ago as a reserve, is one of them. Though he had just one carry on the season, which came late in the blowout win at Boise State, it was still a good start overall. His most notable play came on an 11-yard reception out of the backfield that allowed UVa to convert a 3rd down and keep the drive alive in the November loss at Miami.

This fall Atkins along with fellow sophomore P.K. Kier are expected to see an increased role in their second year in the system. After practice last week Atkins noted that all of the running backs are working hard so that collectively they can carry the load for UVa, starting on September 1st in the opener against UR.

“Coach (Mark) Atuaia is a great coach," Atkins explained. "He has really high expectations for us every day we go out there. He holds us to very high standards and if we don’t meet those standards, he’ll encourage us to do better every single day. As a room, we have to be perfect every single day so we just take it one day at a time.”

The young running backs are led not only by their coach but from their position group’s seasoned veteran. Ellis isn’t necessarily the most vocal leader on the team but his example sets the tone for the group. Over the weekend, his teammates against tabbed him to go first in the number selection event for the third consecutive season, which speaks volumes about how he is viewed in the locker room.

“He is a great player," Atkins said of Ellis. "He’s one of the best on the team and he works hard every single day. He’s just a workhorse; he’ll run through somebody every chance he gets. It’s really important to have someone like that to set the tone for us.”

While Ellis, like Kier, is a bruising back, Atkins is more versatile and can be used in a number of different ways out of the backfield. When Bronco Mendenhall and his coaching staff came to UVa, they made it clear that there was a distinction between “big” running backs and more versatile tailbacks, and that both would be useful in Robert Anae’s game plan.

“Chris Sharp and I have a role where we do a lot of different stuff,” Atkins said of his role at the running back position. “It’s a hybrid of blocking, running routes, or running the ball. We just bring a little bit of everything to the table together.”

That isn’t to say that Atkins can’t carry the load as a featured back. At Lake Braddock High School, he rushed for 1,901 yards and 31 touchdowns as a senior and was named Virginia’s Gatorade player of the Year. Atkins mentioned that in high school, what he was asked to do was much simpler, but that the staff has unlocked his potential in different ways since he arrived on Grounds.

“Compared to high school, high school is very vanilla. We just ran the ball,” Atkins said. “But here in college we bring a whole lot of stuff to the table, so we have a lot of ways to hit you.”

Although Atkins is in line for a bigger role on offense this season, that won’t be the only place that he makes an impact. As a freshman, he saw time in all 13 games on special teams and made a few downfield tackles on kick coverage units. Atkins finished the season with six total tackles and should continue to see a significant role on special teams this year.

Mendenhall and his staff place a lot of emphasis on special teams and it’s clear that players like Atkins see it as an opportunity rather than an assignment that they aren’t fully invested in.

“I was able to play a little bit of defense in high school; I did like to hit people,” Atkins said with a smile. “We take special teams very seriously here. It’s a special group to be on, because it’s offense and defense all together. It’s the one thing we can all come together and truly play as a team.”



