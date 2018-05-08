Virginia’s running game got off to a pretty decent start in 2017 before fading down the stretch as the Wahoos lost six of their final seven games despite gaining bowl eligibility. The Cavaliers rushed for just over 1,200 yards on the season, led by then junior tailback Jordan Ellis. He finished the season with 836 yards rushing but didn’t have more than 58 yards in a single game in the back half of the season, including a 10-carry, nine-yard performance in the regular season finale against Virginia Tech.

The team's rushing woes can be partially blamed on falling behind early in games, inconsistent blocking, and facing some stingier defenses than they saw in their first part of the year. Still, UVa’s offense will have to improve its production on the ground this fall with Ellis, now a senior, expected to remain the starter.

The good news is that Virginia has several talented young running backs on the roster to compliment him and that includes rising sophomore Lamont Atkins, who was one of the standouts of UVa’s final practice of spring ball.