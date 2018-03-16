CHARLOTTE -- Jairus Lyles scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half and UMBC put three others in double figures as the Retrievers pulled off the first win by a No. 16 over a No. 1 in NCAA Tournament history, beating UVa 74-54 on Friday night.



Instead of advancing in their fifth-straight appearance in the Big Dance, the Cavaliers became a footnote of history and saw their 31-3 season end in massive disappointment.

Finishing the first half tied 21-21 but without an assist and with two of their starters on the bench in foul trouble, the Wahoos gave up an 8-2 run to start the second half and then a 12-3 spurt by UMBC that set the stage for an upset of epic proportions.

By the time Virginia started hitting from deep, the lead had ballooned to 15 points and there just wasn't time for this team to mount a legitimate comeback.

Lyles didn't make his first shot from the floor until after the final media timeout of the first half. But on a foul called on Ty Jerome some 18 seconds earlier, he made a shot after the whistle and finally saw the ball go through the basket. Then he buried one from deep that counted and it came from that exact spot, a shot that gave his team the lead for good with 3:06 left until the break.

Led by 15 points each from Jerome and Kyle Guy, the Cavaliers allowed more than 70 points for the only time all season and saw the Retrievers shoot 54.2 percent from the field including a 50-percent mark (12-for-24) from 3-point territory.

UVa, playing for the first time this season without versatile sixth man De'Andre Hunter, got outrebounded by 11 and couldn't stop the UMBC offense, which racked up 16 assists on 26 made baskets.

Devon Hall's career at Virginia ended in a game marred by foul trouble for the Virginia Beach native. He finished 1-for-9 from the floor and scored just two points. Isaiah Wilkins, meanwhile, had seven points and a team-high five boards in his last game as a Wahoo. Nigel Johnson had nine off the bench in his UVa finale.



