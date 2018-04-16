UVa went into the 2017 season with a returning quarterback as well as a number of ancillary pieces that led many to expect the Wahoos would be much higher than 107th nationally in scoring and 108th in total offense by the year's end.

Even worse, the Cavaliers finished the season 128th out of 130 in rushing offense at just 93.5 yards per game, per cfbstats.com.

As the program heads into the fall, plenty of work remains. UVa has to replace that NFL-bound signal caller and has just one senior currently running with the 1s on the offensive line. Somehow, the Hoos have to both improve while also dealing with a myriad of question marks and challenges, including a shift in offensive design.

Offensive coordinator Robert Anae and head coach Bronco Mendenhall clearly believe that's the right direction, as evidenced by the move to a more run-oriented offense with a dual-threat quarterback at the helm. With transfer Bryce Perkins at QB, everything is going to look and feel different.

The question will be if the production follows suit.