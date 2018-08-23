When UVa landed commitments in June from a pair of German football recruits in the class of 2019, it came at a time when the group of players were making quite a name for themselves nationally following a significant bus tour.



But in Charlottesville, another native German has already blazed a bit of a trail and he's looking forward to not only have more players from his country competing on Grounds but he's also excited about the possibility of playing a bigger role this season.

Gerrik Vollmer enters the 2018 season as a redshirt freshman who could be a factor at center should the Wahoos need the 6-foot-5, 290 pounder. A native of Hamburg who arrived at UVa following a post-graduate year at The Taft School in Connecticut, he brings an interesting story and an interesting perspective to the program.

"I started when I was 14," he said last week. "I always wanted to come to America, not just because of football but I always wanted to come here and see what America's all about, see the culture and everything. So I decided to do an exchange student year here three years ago and ended up in West Virginia and lived there with a host family. I was there for my senior year and I decided that I wanted to do more, I wanted to play college football so I did the post-grad year in Connecticut. So I basically repeated my senior again. Then I got offered by UVa."

Much like Vollmer credits former FSU and NFL defensive end Bjorn Werner for helping him, he's hopeful that when Luke Wentz and Kariem Al Soufi enroll, he'll be able to lead the way.

"Oh, I never expected that," he said. "I'm definitely excited for that, to see some people from my country coming in and I can connect with them and if they have questions, I've been here so they can ask me. It's going to be great. It's going to be exciting...I've communicated with them via Twitter and that was pretty cool to meet them and welcome them already. And I'm excited that they are coming on campus."

Despite suffering a leg injury that forced him to sit out last fall, his first year on Grounds has set him up well for the future and he gives OL coach Garett Tujague another option inside.

"First year has been been great," Vollmer said. "Last year in fall camp, I had an injury and that was not the best for me. But I definitely learned a lot through the older guys and being on the sidelines and they tell me everything. I was in the weight room, I got bigger and stronger and had more mental reps to prepare me for my second year."

Despite having a background in the sport, coming to America to play football made for a new experience.

"The mentality is a lot different," he said of football in Germany. "We only have practice twice a week, so that's that's a lot different. But football is pretty good over there. We're getting way better. We have a lot of good kids. It's definitely slower and people are a lot weaker over there but it's still great football."

As you might expect, since transitioning to college can be tough when you're not new the country, Vollmer has had to adjust to college life.

"It's been a little easier just because I had the background of being being in the United States for two years," he explained. "But the biggest difference is just college and football together, time management. I really had to learn that a lot. Coming from Germany, we didn't have that, so that was probably the biggest transition.

"So in Germany, we start having English class in like fourth grade, fifth grade, so I definitely had a little bit of English background," Vollmer added. "But it definitely got better throughout my years here in America because it's still different once you actually have to speak English and listen to people talking English."

He said that he's gotten to see his family a fair amount and hopes to be able to see them every six months.

"I try to go over there during the summer," he said. "This year they're coming over for the first game. They were here for the Virginia Tech game last year so that's exciting. So they try to come over even more often now."

With UVa dealing with some injuries on the OL, Vollmer has gotten a look at center and he's hopeful it's a way he can help the team.

"Oh, it's been great," he said of getting reps at center. "I played it in Germany a little bit and Tujague always told me to be ready and snap. He saw my snaps a couple of times and he liked it so I'm really happy to be at the center spot and try to be leader of the offensive line."



