

On Thursday night, three-star OLB/TE Michael Green made his decision public, though the Lafayette playmaker had been committed to the Wahoos for several days. His decision brings UVa to 10 commitments in the class of 2021. Here are three takeaways not only from Green’s decision but also from the class to this point:



UVa is getting another player who fits



The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Williamsburg native could play a variety of spots not just on the field but especially in UVa’s system. As has been a constant for this staff since their arrival on Grounds, the fit is very clear. “Green is a quick, rangy outside linebacker that can cover a lot of ground and throws his weight around really well,” Rivals.com’s Adam Friedman said. “He’s got heavy hands and he does a good job of disengaging from would-be blockers to make the tackle. “He’s going to be a really good edge rusher for Virginia as well,” Friedman added. “He knows how to get into the backfield and make sure that he can create some negative plays for the offense. Don’t be surprised when you see him contribute on special teams, either. He’s been known to block a few punts throughout his high school days.



The Cavaliers are moving the needle a bit in state



With Green now having committed, 30 percent of UVa’s 2021 class has come from players in the Commonwealth with one more, former Varina standout Lorenz Terry, expected to enroll following a stint at Fork Union. There has been—right or wrong—much debate about the lack of in-state signees since Bronco Mendenhall and his staff arrived in Charlottesville, something he has addressed throughout. If you perceive the lack of Virginia natives as a “problem,” then the results thus far are encouraging. In the 2020 class the lone true Virginian, and not just a recruit who played at a school in the state, was Terry. That came after there were six “local” products signed by UVa over the previous two classes combined. It’s fair to expect that the Wahoos will likely add more to what is expected to be a full class. All told, this is a step in the right direction. Clearly UVa didn’t take any of the in-state guys solely because of where they lived but the fact that they are home grown does resonate with many people. “A nice job by Virginia,” Friedman said, “locking down one of the state’s more underrated prospects in Michael Green.” It’s worth noting too that UVa also brought in another Virginian this spring in Hopewell’s Ronnie Walker. It Is highly unlikely that the former Indiana running back is the only transfer addition to head to Charlottesville next year.



The hot streak gives UVa a lot of momemtum



While the pandemic-inspired dead period remains in effect for at least the remainder of this month, the staff has done a nice job of bringing in commits despite the lack of visits. Coming out of spring ball, this is typically a busy time for recruits and coaches alike but this is obviously a very different situation and will continue to be regardless of when things open again. To this point, the class is ranked 23rd nationally, which is a very good sign even if the likelihood that the ranking stays there is small. UVa picked up five commits—so, half its class to date—in a nine-day span with more likely on the way very soon. In terms of numbers, the Cavaliers have done a nice job early on of addressing their needs at LB, where they graduate five in 2020. The place where they will need to make some strides between now and NSD appears to be in the trenches. Currently, there are no commits on the offensive line, which is where Virginia will be replacing three seniors coming out of this season.

