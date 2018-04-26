As the Wahoos have worked their way through spring ball, a lot of the attention has understandably been focused on the O-line and how UVa's running game projects this fall.



Senior Jake Fieler, who has spent time at center and at both guard positions, figures to be the elder statesman of the ground. And the Cavaliers are going to need him as they attempt to grow up in a hurry.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, Fieler started all 13 games a season ago (four at center, nine at right guard). That followed a 2016 season where he appeared in all 12 of his team's games, starting two.

The West Virginia native said recently he believes added strength in the offseason and an emphasis on run blocking has been big for the younger guys.

"I think the spring has been huge—and winter because we did a lot of work in the winter together too—but just as we're really young right now as you can see, young at the tackle spot with a little more age with me and RJ (Proctor) at guard and then center pretty young too," he explained. "I mean, we have experience there with Dylan (Reinkensmeyer). But this winter, we got a lot of work in because we needed to and then the spring has come along well I think.

"I think there's a big emphasis on run right now," Fieler added, "and I think it's looked good, looked a lot better recently just firing off the ball and getting movement there, which is something that we want to change after last season having a little lull there."

There were times last year when the offense was humming along but those were harder to come by later in the year as defenses took away much of what Kurt Benkert wanted to do down the field. Now, with Benkert headed to the NFL and ASU transfer Bryce Perkins at the helm the Cavaliers are going to be a much different team especially on the ground.

"It's just huge," Fieler said. "I mean, back in the last offensive system we had they knew where we're handing the ball every time. There was no option there. Now, it makes the defense stay true and they can't just pack the box and just jam it inside. I think it's huge. It's really opened up our run game the spring."

Not too much will change schematically from what the offense lined up in last year. But what happens after the snap will at times be drastically different.

"So, it's all off our base packages from last year," Fieler said. "It just has different options off of it and like a little tweak here and there but for the most part, just a little tweak to our old offense.

"I think that's why we've been able to pick it up fairly quickly," he added. "Guys already have experience in it."

Perkins, of course, isn't Benkert and aside from using his legs more he'll also need a different type of pocket when he looks to throw.

"We're still working on it," Fieler said. "We're trying to set it at a launch point where he's on throwing the ball at about eight yards. So, just working on having the width and the depth that we want in that pocket. It's still a work in progress."

There's been plenty of work this spring on the option, something that should provide a lot of versatility for an offense that will look to get the ball to playmakers all over the roster.

"Exactly," Fieler said. "That is off of a play that we used to do last year, but now they've just added that little element in and it makes it so much, more dynamic."

The vast majority of the players on the O-line are either going to be in their first or second seasons on the field, meaning that there will undoubtedly be some growing pains. Fieler firmly believes, though, that the way the younger guys have approached their work this spring speaks well of their potential.

Still, much work remains.

"I think these guys take coaching so well and they're improving quickly, but I think it's the pass pro right now," Fieler said. "They're just now putting in new blitzes and stuff and just seeing that and knowing where to be, picking up how to switch off, and when, stuff like that, that's the biggest thing right now I'd say."

When Rutgers grad transfer Marcus Applefield joins the program this summer, the Cavaliers will get a much needed boost mostly likely at guard. That ultimately could lead Fielier, a yeoman of sorts, to land elsewhere on the line.

"I'm most comfortable where the team needs me honestly," he said. "I like both positions. I get asked that all the time, which do I like better. And really, wherever the team needs me I like better, whatever we're going to win games with."

Of course, the OL isn't the only place where the Hoos need improvement this spring. The defensive line, which will lean on senior Eli Hanback in the middle with sophomore Mandy Alonso and TE-turned-DE Richard Burney on the edges, must as well.

"They've been phenomenal spring," Fieler said of the D-line. "I mean those guys are beasts. I think Burney moving over there was a great move for us because [he's got a] great build for that. He's getting all the stuff down really quickly. And I think he's going to be huge. And Eli and Mandy were just always solid contributors."