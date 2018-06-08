Now that NBA Draft decisions have been made, scribes and observers across the media landscape have fine tuned the early college hoops rankings they released into the wild shortly after the national title game. And perhaps unsurprisingly, it seems pretty clear that UVa has gotten plenty of love. Prior to those stay-or-go decisions, a number of publications nationally had the Wahoos in the upper echelon. Since then, players have decided to return to school (namely Virginia's own De'Andre Hunter) or head to the league, which has all played in role in why Athlon pegs UVa No. 2 in the country going into the 2019-2019 season. Andy Katz, now working for the NCAA.com, put UVa at No. 3. CBS Sports slotted the Hoos at No. 7 while NBC Sports had Virginia at No. 8. Regardless of which outlet's prognostication, the general consensus seems to be that UVa will be among the Top 10 which, it's worth pointing out, is still sort of extraordinary given last season and the loss of two senior captains. Clearly, the punditry believes Hunter and the Hoos have a lot coming back and should be in the mix for ACC superiority (UVa fans appreciated you at least trying not to make that joke, Lauren). Given that expectations won't be waning and especially considering the way last season ended, there's going to be a lot of pressure to deal with this year. So what do the Wahoos need to go right in order to make a deeper run come next March?



1. Hunter has to be ready to ascend.

Pop culture nerds have this phrase called "headcanon" and it describes things that while not spelled out in a book, movie, or television show are still accepted as fact based on the way a fan interprets them. For many fans of UVa basketball, their headcanon says Hunter—likely bound for the pros after this upcoming season—would've helped the Cavaliers as a true freshman two years ago. But the time for him to really leave his mark on the program comes now. After rehabbing his broken wrist, the ACC's Sixth Man of the Year is back on the floor and his play this season will drive whether UVa lives up to expectations or not. After playing 19.9 minutes per game as a redshirt freshman, there's no doubt he's going to be playing at least 10 more on average and he's also going to have to increase his 3.5 boards per game (and it wouldn't hurt to be better than a 75.5-percent shooter from the free-throw line). Having shot it well (48.8 percent from the floor, 38.2 percent from deep), his production will likely increase simply based on his added volume. Most observers who believe UVa to be one of the nation's best also believe Hunter to be one of the ACC's best. Whether he's playing at the 3 or the 4, he's going to have to take that next step.



2. Guy and Jerome have to be ready to carry the team.

With Devon Hall now getting ready for the aforementioned NBA Draft, it's obvious that Tony Bennett will be looking to the core of his 2016 recruiting class—Hunter, Kyle Guy, and Ty Jerome—to make a lot of plays on the perimeter. Guy finished last season scoring a team-high 14.1 points per game and made 83 of his 3-point attempts on the way to a First Team All-ACC and Third Team All-America season. He played a team-high 32.4 minutes per game a year ago with Jerome right behind him at 30.8 (Hall was at 32.1), meaning that much of the slack that must be picked up will likely come from other sources. The Cavaliers don't figure to be as deep in 2018-2019, which will require Guy and Jerome to be even more efficient. Their numbers last season were roughly the same, both shooting 42 percent from the field and 38/39 percent from 3-point territory. As important as it is for UVa that Hunter takes a leap, it's just as critical that these two improve on what was a very good baseline this past season.



3. Diakite needs to be play a much bigger role.

There is no question that Hunter has emerged as UVa's most important player and that Guy and Jerome are critical as well. But no player on the roster, even those other original class of 2016 commits, compare in terms of determining what the ceiling could be for these Cavaliers than Mamadi Diakite. Though he didn't start a single time in 2017-2018 and played just 15.6 minutes per game, there's a scenario in which he starts every game and plays nearly twice as many minutes this upcoming season. That would obviously mean he'll improve on his 5.4 points and three rebounds per game but simply put: Virginia needs that and then some from Diakite, especially in the absence of everything Isaiah Wilkins meant to this team. The question is to what degree can Diakite deliver? How he makes it all come together, given that he's going into his third year on the court and fourth in the program, seems to be the question more fans should be wondering about leading in. Perhaps as freakish an athlete as UVa has ever had, given his experience and talent there no player's improvement that could define UVa more this season.

