CavsCorner - At the midway point, much work to be done for the Wahoos

The calendar turns to April on Thursday. That evening, Virginia’s game at Georgia Tech will mark the 25th of the Cavaliers’ 50-game season. The Wahoos’ weekend in Atlanta is the sixth of their 12 ACC series.

In other words, the season is almost halfway over. Yet UVa still has not been able to string together a stretch of consistent, winning baseball.

The Hoos begin the week with both the most total losses (13) and ACC losses (11) in the conference. In his first 16 full seasons in the Virginia dugout, head coach Brian O’Connor finished with less than 13 total losses twice, and less than 11 conference losses seven times.

At the plate, the Cavaliers sit at the bottom of the league—and among the bottom 20 teams in the country—in batting average (.220), slugging percentage (.315) and on-base percentage (.309); the 106 walks issued by UVa pitchers are one short of the most in the league.

In March, the Hoos played nine of their 12 ACC games in Charlottesville. They won two of them. Now, starting with today’s non-conference visit to George Washington, O’Connor’s team will play seven of its next eight games on the road. That includes this weekend’s series with Georgia Tech—with a 10-5 ACC record, the Yellow Jackets are tied with Louisville for the most conference wins in the league—and then a trip to Clemson the following weekend.

UVa is just 2-5 away from home this season, with four of those losses coming in ACC games.

“We’ve got to hang in there and keep fighting,” O’Connor said after Sunday’s 4-2 loss to Miami. “It doesn’t get any easier in this league. It’s a challenge every ballgame, and we have to look forward to that opportunity.”

“I really do think we can’t quit,” said junior right-hander Mike Vasil. “We’ve got to keep going. We’ve got to keep fighting, and we’ve got to keep pushing for that moment where we’re going to break through.

“I’m a very optimistic guy,” he added, “but I think we’re going to get there, and the last thing you’d want to do is quit on your team, or anyone quit on this team.”

Saturday’s 4-0 win against the Hurricanes felt like a potential breakthrough moment. Senior lefty Andrew Abbott looked every bit the part of the Cavaliers’ ace, earning the victory by throwing eight shutout innings. The lineup was held to one hit but it was the definition of timely - a triple off the wall in left-center by Devin Ortiz with the bases loaded. Ortiz even scored on the play when an errant throw to third base ended up in the UVa dugout, meaning that one swing of the bat accounted for all four of the game’s runs.

“The game is funny,” Ortiz said afterward. “One hit today but it happened to be the deciding factor in the long run. It’s just finding ways to win.”

“You need a little spark. You need a little momentum. That’s going to happen when you win series,” O’Connor said. “So the challenge is, you’ve got to put it (together) back-to-back days.”

But the Hoos were again unable to do that on Sunday, squandering their first opportunity to clinch an ACC series win. They managed just six hits, marking the 11th time in 15 ACC games that they finished with six or less. Just one of those hits came with a runner in scoring position. After the Hurricanes went up 3-2 in the top of the seventh, UVa put a pair of runners into scoring position with one out in the bottom of the inning - only for Chris Newell to strike out on three pitches and Nic Kent to ground out to end the frame.

The Cavaliers didn’t have another baserunner the rest of the game. They fell to 0-12 this season when trailing after six innings. It was the sixth time that UVa has lost to an ACC opponent by two runs or less.

“That’s what it comes down to, you either do it or you don’t,” O’Connor said after the loss. “In all those games, that’s kind of been the story.”

In 15 games against ACC opponents, UVa is hitting .245 in 106 at-bats with runners in scoring position. That’s actually a few ticks better than their opponents’ batting average in those situations (.242), but those opponents have more hits (32) and more at-bats (132) with runners in scoring position. More opportunities mean more runs; the Wahoos have been outscored by 24 runs (73-49) in ACC games.

Getting runners home has been difficult, but the Cavaliers have also struggled just to get on base consistently. UVa is buried at the bottom of the league in batting average (.188), slugging percentage (.283) and on-base percentage (.256) in ACC games. The Hoos are at least 40 percentage points behind the next-closest team in all three statistics.

“We’re all kind of in each other’s heads right now, and not putting together the things that we’re so good at, and that’s the fundamentals, and we’re kind of getting away from that,” senior outfielder Brendan Rivoli said on Sunday. “Not so much getting away from that, but also putting it together for all nine innings on a consistent basis. I think that’s the most important thing that we need to start stringing together, not for the first three, the middle three or the back three, but doing a complete nine and playing a complete game.”

On the mound, UVa’s 3.56 team ERA ranks second in the ACC. That team ERA bumps up to 3.92 when playing conference opponents. Three of the Wahoos’ four conference wins were driven by strong pitching performances - from Vasil in the finales at North Carolina and Florida State, and Abbott’s performance against Miami on Saturday.

Last Monday’s 10-4 win against Pitt marks the only complete performance from the Cavaliers in conference play. Those 10 runs are the most for the Hoos in an ACC game; their 11 hits were the most to that point in the season. Vasil combined with relievers Nate Savino and Stephen Schoch to limit the Panthers to two earned runs, with Schoch shutting Pitt down for the final two innings after UVa broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh.

UVa put up another six runs on 13 hits in the opener of the Miami series last Friday—including a season-best three home runs at the plate—but that performance was betrayed by the Cavaliers’ pitching staff. Six UVa pitchers combined to give up eight runs, while walking 11 batters and hitting two more. Miami did its damage with a five-run sixth - erasing an early 2-0 UVa lead - and then, after the Wahoos cut it to a one-run game, three more runs in the eighth.

“It’s not like we don’t have opportunities. We definitely do on both sides of the ball,” Vasil said. “I think when it comes down to that, really seizing those moments are kind of what separates the teams that win in this league from the teams that don’t.”

At 10-13 overall, this weekend marked just the second time in O’Connor’s 18 seasons as head coach that one of his clubs dipped three games below .500 for a season. It happened previously in 2019, when the Wahoos lost their first three games in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Cavaliers’ 4-11 ACC record through five conference weekends is also the worst of the O’Connor era.

Most of those losses have been close - take away the Notre Dame series, when the Irish put up 30 runs in three games, and ACC opponents are outscoring the ‘Hoos by an average of 3.6 to 3.1 - but that’s little solace to O’Connor, a three-time national coach of the year.

“There’s no consolation in losing, in my opinion,” O’Connor said after Sunday’s loss. “I’ve never really prescribed to the philosophy of learning from losing games.”

“What we can take from it is, we’ve got to be better,” the head coach continued. “You’ve got to want to be the guy. You’ve got to be the guy that’s in this press conference, because you stepped up and did something to give your team a chance to win. We just need more guys to do that.”



