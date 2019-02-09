CHARLOTTESVILLE -- After they each struggled to shoot well from outside the arc in the first meeting between these two teams, No. 2 Duke had no issues on Saturday evening. The Blue Devils made their first five attempts from 3-point territory on the way to a 13-for-21 night from deep in an 81-71 win over No. 3 UVa.



Led by a 26-point effort from RJ Barrett on 6-for-10 shooting from deep, 18 points from Zion Williamson, and 17 from Cam Reddish (including 5-for-8 from beyond the arc), Duke got a superb evening from its freshmen core. The Blue Devils (21-2, 9-1 ACC) also benefited from 14 second-chance points and 17 in transition, the most Virginia's allowed all season.

The Cavaliers turned it over 14 times, which overshadowed the improvement they made from 3-point land over the 72-70 loss in Cameron Indoor last night. But even though UVa (20-2, 8-2) finished 10 of 24 from long range and shot a solid 46.7 percent from the floor, the Wahoos gave it up on too many possessions and allowed such a high shooting percentage from deep.

Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome, who returned to the court after missing the Miami game with a sore back, each had 16 points in the loss. De'Andre Hunter added 11 for Virginia, which must turn the page quickly before heading to Chapel Hill on Monday night.

Duke set the tone from the jump in the game, as Barrett hit a 3-pointer on the opening possession and then another less than two minutes later. Quickly, the Blue Devils had taken an 8-0 lead before Mamadi Diakite—who only played 10 minutes after colliding with Hunter in the first half—scored seven of UVa's first nine points.

But Duke's 3-point barrage couldn't be stopped. By the under-12, Barrett had made four by himself and the Blue Devils led by nine. They were up by as many as 14 before Virginia closed the first half on an 11-3 run to cut it to four at the break.

Guy hit a pair of 3s in that run but he wouldn't hit his next one until there was 1:02 left to play and the outcome was well in hand. In between, Reddish got going—he made a trio of 3s over a three-minute period prior to the under-16 timeout—and the turnovers mounted for Virginia. Those 10 lost possessions helped take the pressure off Duke, which also got all 13 points from PG Tre Jones in the second half.

Whenever UVa would draw within two or three possessions, like when it was 66-61 with 5:25 left, Duke would make a series of plays to shut the door. After Hunter's 3-pointer cut it to five, for example, Marques Bolden scored inside, Williamson skied to block a Hunter 3-point attempt on the other end, UVa turned it over on a shot-clock violation, and then Williamson scored off an offensive board to stretch the lead back out.

Jay Huff added eight points and Braxton Key had a game-high 10 board (a high for him as a Cavalier) off the bench for Virginia.