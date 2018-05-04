As UVa's newly-minted starting quarterback, Bryce Perkins will get a bulk of the reps in fall camp and will be the focus of the team's designs on the offensive side of the ball. But QB coach Jason Beck still has two other scholarship quarterbacks to develop in rising sophomore Lindell Stone and freshman Brennan Armstrong.

Following the end of UVa's final spring practice, head coach Bronco Mendenhall not only announced Perkins as QB1 but said Stone had finished just ahead of Armstrong for No. 2.

Having played sparingly last season backing up Kurt Benkert, Stone's skillset matched up much better with the "old" scheme than the dual-threat nature of the current plan. Armstrong, of course, committed to UVa late in the recruiting process after flipping from Minnesota and enrolled early. The southpaw is much more like Perkins—and therefore fits the scheme better—but clearly the newness of college football was something that slowed him a bit.

Coming out of spring ball, Beck said he was happy with the development of both of his young quarterbacks.

“Lindell has a much better understanding of the offense and is able to execute it, so he’s farther ahead," Beck explained. "Lindell is a very smart player, very instinctual, and able to really process quickly and make great decisions. Brennan has had a good spring, it didn’t show [Saturday] just because with what we were doing, it wasn’t set up for him to be successful, so we limited what he did today. He got a lot more reps every day this spring, and he’s really played well.

"But he has a little more of an adjustment," Beck added, "just getting used to the college and what that’s like with the turnover day to day at practice and picking all of that up. But he’s really coming along nice and I’m really happy for what his future looks like.”

Perkins echoed what Beck said about Stone’s knowledge of the system and added that he leaned on his fellow quarterback during the spring as he was learning the playbook.

“Lindell is one of the smarter quarterbacks I’ve ever been around," Beck said. "But he’s also a really great person. Even though it’s a competition he’s willing to share what he knows.

While Perkins and Armstrong have to learn a whole new system, Virginia’s offense itself will be different from last year at least in terms of the goals and the desires of the playcalls. Transitioning from a prototypical drop-back pocket passer to a mobile quarterback brings a new dimension to the field and there's no doubt that UVa’s offense will look quite a bit different from what Cavalier fans saw over the past two seasons. In fact, it should look a lot more like what this coaching staff ran in their final few seasons at BYU.

“It is a different system in a lot of ways," Beck said. "Fortunately we’ve been through [that type of transition] before and so we have some stuff to fall back on. That’s the fun part of it, identifying who your best player is and then developing things around him.”

While the offense will include more read-option concepts, they haven’t been able to go all the way towards an up-tempo attack like they had originally hoped to bring to Charlottesville two seasons ago. While the staff would like to get back to a fast-paced offense, they may not be ready from a personnel standpoint to make that leap just yet.

“It’s something that we want to do," Beck said, "but right now you need good depth on both sides of the ball. When you go up-tempo it stresses your depth on both sides of the ball. So right now, huddle is our best [option]. Now as a changeup we can get into that, or obviously if the game is in a two-minute situation we can get into it. But down in and down out we won’t, just in terms of having our best chance to win.”



