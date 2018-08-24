As Kurt Benkert was wrapping up a record-setting season for the Cavaliers in 2017, the future seemed rather uncertain for UVa. Not only had Benkert's primary backup seen very little time but the lone QB commit reopened his recruitment after early enrollment fell through.

UVa’s coaches went out looking for a veteran transfer that would be a good fit for the program and that’s exactly what the Wahoos found in former ASU-turned-JUCO signal caller Bryce Perkins. He visited UVa for the home game against Virginia Tech on Black Friday and committed to the program soon after set to enroll in January.

At that point it was clear to UVa’s staff, including quarterback's coach Jason Beck, that Perkins would be a good fit just by looking at his film from Arizona Western Community College.

“We just came across his film last season," Beck recalled last week. "We knew we were looking for a graduate transfer or a (junior college player). We just kind of saw him on the film and went from there. There were just a lot of highlights; he had big runs and big down-the-field throws. Sometimes you get guys that can really run it but they may not have that ability to throw the ball down the field. Just his ability to hit those things is what was really intriguing at first. And then kind of go through all of his game film to watch, what does it look like play-to-play through all the games, not just the highlights.

“He’s a smart kid, so he’s come in and he’s worked hard and he’s learning and growing and improving,” Beck added. “I’m pleased with where he’s at right now, and just looking forward to keep getting better in the couple weeks we have before the first game.”

When Perkins arrived in Charlottesville, the coaching staff had a pretty good idea of the type of athlete they were getting. But there was still a lot of learning to be done through spring practice and fall camp. Beck and the other coaches needed to find out how quickly he would take to the offense and if there were any tweaks they needed to make.

“That’s part of that whole discovery," Beck explained. "You know the general, but you’re figuring out all the particulars. So there’s a lot of little things. The biggest thing I’d say overall, though, he’s a smart player. So we’re able to do more with him than I would’ve thought, quicker. Pretty much every day we’ve been changing things on the script and his ability to adapt to that has been better than I would’ve anticipated for anybody. He’s really exceeded that expectation.”

Clearly, Perkins is a different style of quarterback from what Benkert brought last season as a polished passer who after suffering an ACL injury during his time at ECU was never really a player that made a lot of plays with his legs. Perkins will bring that added dynamic to the table but Beck made it clear that Perkins can still get it done with his arm and that the coaching staff hasn't had to shrink the playbook from what they ran in 2017.

“He’s able to do most of what we’ve done in our pass game," Beck said. "There’s some things that he’s not as strong at but there’s other things that may be a little better at. We’ll always tweak those things, but the pass game isn’t drastically different than what it’s been."

One area where Perkins has really stood out to both coaches and his teammates is as a leader. He may be rather new to the program compared to some of his veteran teammates but he still feels comfortable leading both verbally and by example. That was made clear when Perkins was one of the first Cavaliers to earn his jersey number during fall camp.

“When your better players have that ability, it’s easier for other guys to jump on that train, versus waiting for somebody else to spark things,” Beck said of Perkins’ leadership. “ It’s always great when the quarterback can be that guy, it sparks things and the other guys can feed off of it.”

Many have speculated over the past two years that this UVa staff would be more comfortable running their offense with a dual-threat quarterback, much like they did with Taysom Hill behind center at BYU. As the Cavaliers prepare for 2018, Beck confirmed that Perkins is more in the mold of the type of quarterback they will look to bring to Charlottesville in the years to come.

“We’re heading in a different direction than the first two years we’ve been here," he said, "and how we want to build the program here at Virginia."

While Perkins is getting set to start next Saturday against Richmond, Beck is also tasked with getting UVa’s other two quarterbacks ready as well. The pecking order behind Perkins remains unclear heading into the final week of preparations for the season with both sophomore Lindell Stone and freshman Brennan Armstrong getting reps. Stone played in relief of Benkert in the loss to Boston College last year but didn’t really gain much valuable experience. Armstrong, meanwhile, enrolled early after flipping from Minnesota to Virginia in December and is more in the dual-threat mold than Stone, who is more of a pocket passer.

Beck made it clear last week that he’s happy with how both of them have performed in fall camp.

“Brennan is way ahead of what you’d think as a first-year, just from being here in the spring," Beck said. "He knows what’s going on and he’s working hard to prepare. Lindell is extremely bright, he’s a really smart kid. With the limited reps he gets, he knows everything that’s going on and he helps the other guys. He’ll be in a position where if we need him, he’ll be ready.”

In an ideal world, Perkins stays healthy all season and plays well, meaning that Armstrong and/or Stone would only be needed in lopsided games. But the situation could dictate which of the younger quarterbacks steps into the breach, particularly if Perkins is expected to miss an extended period of time or if they are simply spelling him late in a game that’s already in hand.

“It’s still to be determined and will probably depend on the situation. Right now it’s not a ‘one or the other,’” Beck said of the competition for the backup spot. “They both have their strengths and we’ll play to those as needed and kind of let it unfold that way.”

Stone’s limited snaps burned his redshirt season last year but the good news is that he may be able to get that year back. The NCAA implemented a new redshirting policy this year which allows any player that plays in four games or fewer to qualify for an additional year of eligibility. That rule would allow UVa to potentially play both young quarterbacks and at the same time ensure that they gain that redshirt year.

“Yeah with that redshirt rule you’re able to play him in four games," Beck said. "So absolutely, it would be nice to get a fortunate lead in a game and get guys playing experience, just to get their toes in the water. Both for (Armstrong) and Lindell, that would be ideal if possible.”