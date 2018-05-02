Now that Virginia has begun the next phase of the offseason, it’s clear that progress has been made towards an offensive overhaul. Gone, of course, is starting quarterback Kurt Benkert, who threw for 5,614 yards and 46 touchdowns during his two seasons in Charlottesville. That means that transfer dual-threat QB Bryce Perkins has big shoes to fill.

After leaving Arizona State, Perkins landed at Arizona State CC and led his team to the NJCAA Championship game, throwing for 1,311 yards and seven TDs on 180 attempts. He also rushed for 353 yards on 69 attempts, scoring four touchdowns on the ground, and his ability to run is part of why OC Robert Anae and QBs coach Jason Beck have made such dramatic changes to the team's offense.

“Coming into the spring we really wanted to discover what the strengths of the QB’s were and let the competition play out and see the course that it ran,” Beck said after the final spring practice on Saturday afternoon. “So we were pleased that it unfolded to where we could announce a starter and also feel like we have a really good baseline for what their strengths are, what their abilities are, so that we can build more to that. I was really encouraged with the amount they were able to pick up and do, and that they were able to perform.”

Perkins was viewed as the odds-on-favorite to replace Benkert as QB1 and started camp receiving first-team reps. While Perkins had to come in and learn the offense and generate chemistry with his new teammates, the coaching staff also needed to evaluate their new quarterback and determine how to best tailor the offense to him.

Now that spring practice has finished up, Beck is happy with what he saw from the junior college transfer.

“The biggest thing we wanted to see from Bryce is what is he best at, and what can he do at a really high level, so that we could build the offense around that,” Beck explained. “The other thing was just to see leadership, work ethic, and how his teammates responded to him. He’s really come in and worked hard and gained guy’s respect, and they’ve rallied around him. It’s been a really productive spring.”

While Beck got to evaluate Perkins over the course of the 15 practices, he also got to see how the new addition took in the playbook and how quickly he was able to grasp the concepts. Perkins is playing in his third offense in three seasons, but while a learning curve should be expected the junior quarterback seems to be picking things up quickly.

“The biggest thing that stood out to me this spring was how smart he was," Beck said, "and learning the offense in the classroom setting and applying it to the field. We’ve really thrown a lot at him and the quarterbacks day by day, in each practice, and he’s really handled it at a really high level. We did more in terms of what we asked the QB’s to do than I would have thought coming into the spring. I knew Lindell (Stone) could do it, and I was really impressed with how well Bryce did, and that really allowed us to push the pedal at that, and he did a great job.”

While Beck is clearly pleased with what he saw from Perkins, he made it clear that how the quarterback works during the summer will determine how UVa’s offense looks when fall camp rolls around. Some QBs regress from spring to fall and have to make up the difference when practice starts up, but the best quarterbacks work with their skill talent without the coaching staff present and actually push the offense forward during the summer months.

In addition to throwing with his receivers and diving into the playbook, Beck also has a project for Perkins, where he should study a particular quarterback’s film.

“The first couple practices when we got out there I wanted to see where he was at and focus on what he can clean up," Beck said. "The other thing I like to do is identify what player they’re like with their mechanics and that way they can watch that player.

"And just by watching and studying another player that moves similarly, then they can try to improve their game that way," he added. "That will be a big part of this summer; I didn’t want to focus too much on those things in camp because you’re just trying to practice and get better and not get caught up in all the little mechanical things, so we’ll start that part this summer.”

The quarterback in question? A recent Heisman Trophy winner and current NFL starting quarterback.

“Just talking about passing, standing in the pocket and stepping and throwing, he’s similar to Jameis Winston,” Beck said. “So that’s the guy he’ll watch this summer to keep an eye on. They’ll be drastically different styles, but mechanically, just standing there throwing, similar to him.”



