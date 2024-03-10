Virginia (22-9, 13-7 ACC) closed out regular-season play in style with a 72-57 victory over Georgia Tech (14-17, 7-13) on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers shot 52 percent (29-for-56) from the field and 46 percent from 3-point range (12-for-26) on the Senior Day that honored players Reece Beekman, Jake Groves, Tristan How and Jordan Minor.

With the win, the Cavaliers secured the No. 3 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Beekman led the way for the Wahoos by matching a career-high 21 points off 8-for-10 shooting, while also logging 9 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Isaac McKneely made a team-high four 3-pointers en route to a 16-point performance, while Taine Murray rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 off 50 percent (5-for-10) shooting.

The Yellow Jackets shot 40 percent (21 for 52) and out-rebounded the home team 34-25. Following a Beekman 3-pointer that kicked off the contest’s scoring, the lead changed eight times in eight minutes. An 11-3 Virginia run, featuring made 3s from Murray and Beekman, put the Cavaliers up 21-15 at the 6:33 mark. The Hoos’ offensive momentum continued to build from there, as they outscored the Yellow Jackets 17-8 throughout the remainder of the first half.

A gritty steal from McKneely set the stage for a Groves fast-break 3-pointer to give the home team an eight-point lead with four minutes remaining. McKneely then made two from beyond the arc in the last two minutes of the opening stanza to give the Cavaliers a 14-point lead at the break.

The Hoos stayed hot from deep, draining three 3s in the opening five minutes of the second half. UVa’s lead grew to 20 points (57-37) by 10:03 and never shrunk to less than 13 points. The last bucket of the night came off an arena-shaking jumper from How.



