After picking up a big win under the lights on Saturday at home, the Cavaliers are back on the road this weekend when UVa puts its 2-1 ACC record on the line at Duke on Saturday afternoon (12:30 p.m., RSN). And given the recent history between these two Coastal foes, it's likely to be a good one. Duke (5-1, 1-1 ACC) bounced back from its first lost of the season this past weekend by picking up a win over Georgia Tech. Getting out of Atlanta with the W puts David Cutcliffe and Blue Devils in a good spot in the division but they'll need to snap a three-game losing streak to UVa to stay in the hunt. Things seemed a bit dicey for the Devils when quarterback Daniel Jones went down with a broken collarbone but he responded quickly and despite dealing with a slew of other injuries, things are looking pretty good for Duke right now. As we get set to see how this game will play out, we reached out to Lauren Brownlow, radio personality for 99.9 The Fan in Raleigh and a writer for WRALSportsFan.com, to talk about this game and get a sense of what UVa can expect to see at Duke this weekend.



1. It feels like Duke and UVa might be the two surprises thus far in the Coastal, though with Jones returning I think most thought the Blue Devils would fare pretty well this season but maybe not as well as they’ve fared so far. To this point in the year, what has impressed you about Duke and the season the Devils have had?

At this point in the season, what's impressed me most is how well this team has responded to setbacks. That wasn't something that last year's group responded to particularly well, either in games or during the course of the season, which is also why we saw a 4-0 start turn into a six-game skid. They've dealt with a lot of injuries this season, including losing their quarterback for two games, and it's just sort of all been...fine. Not a big production; not a big to-do. Just, next man up, keep winning. I don't even know how big a role I'd say injuries played in the loss to Virginia Tech. It didn't help, certainly, but Duke's done fine all year in spite of being down several expected starters (especially on defense). Last year, it felt like any bad moment in a game would just lead to a meltdown. That hasn't happened this year and Duke has been more mentally resilient and tough. And that's the way we're used to seeing David Cutcliffe's teams play. I also have been impressed with the way that they've seemingly self-scouted and addressed some issues, like opening up their downfield passing game (we'll get to that in a minute) and running the football more and more effectively as well, plus shoring up special teams (which weren't good enough the last year or so). The Blue Devils don't have much margin for error and while that's still true, they have gotten back to being Duke in the important ways that help make them competitive against almost anyone. (That trip to Clemson later this year springs to mind - yikes.)



2. Jones coming back from a broken collarbone as quickly as he did seems to fit with the narrative around him lately that he’s super human. He’s having a really nice season thus far. For some reason, though, he has really struggled against the Hoos. What about Virginia gives him such fits?