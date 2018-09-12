Behind Enemy Lines: Looking at UVa's game against the Bobcats
Now that the uncertainty of if the game will be played has been handled, UVa gets ready for an unusual week as the Wahoos hit the road on Thursday to head out to Nashville where they will "host" Ohio at Vanderbilt Stadium (4:30 p.m., TV TBD).
It was already an intriguing challenge for Virginia (1-1) but getting the Bobcats (1-0) on a neutral field—UVa's first regular-season game at a neutral site since 1989—makes it all the more interesting. Frank Solich and his group come to town after having a very good 2017 season and opening with a win over Howard two weeks ago prior to a bye.
As we get set to see how this Hurricane Florence-affected game will play out, we reached out to Alexander Harrison, a contributor to the Athens News, to talk about this game and get a sense of what UVa can expect to see from Ohio this weekend.
1. The Cavaliers haven’t faced the Bobcats since 1993, so it’s probably fair to expect that not many Virginia fans are going to know a whole lot about Ohio outside of perhaps the job Solich has done since arriving on campus. After last year’s 9-4 record and a ninth-straight bowl appearance, how would you characterize the expectations around the program going into the start of this season?
The expectations for Ohio this year are about as high as they have ever been in program history. It's been 50 years since the Bobcats have won a Mid-American Conference Championship and they were chosen to win not just the MAC East Division but the championship game by the media and coaches preseason polls. Ohio defeated UAB easily in the Bahamas Bowl to cap off another successful season but missed the division title with a stunning loss to Akron that could have clinched a spot in the title game. Instead, a Toledo squad that Ohio defeated 38-10 ended as MAC champions.
The Bobcats put together one of the best offenses in the country last season and just about all of those pieces return for this season. Quarterback Nathan Rourke was responsible for 39 touchdowns in 2017 and 1,000-yard rusher A.J. Ouellette returns for his redshirt senior season.
Ohio has Cincinnati and Massachusetts after Virginia so the Bobcats should be well into form before the conference season begins. They wish it wouldn’t have taken 50 years but there is a real feeling that this is the chance to make the MAC title return to Athens.
2. Ohio got the rare Week 2 bye, which means after coming from behind to beat Howard (and former UVa HC Mike London) on September 1st, the Bobcats will go two full weeks without a game. What will that off time be used for and should we expect any rust considering both that opener and the big break?
