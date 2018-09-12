Now that the uncertainty of if the game will be played has been handled, UVa gets ready for an unusual week as the Wahoos hit the road on Thursday to head out to Nashville where they will "host" Ohio at Vanderbilt Stadium (4:30 p.m., TV TBD).

It was already an intriguing challenge for Virginia (1-1) but getting the Bobcats (1-0) on a neutral field—UVa's first regular-season game at a neutral site since 1989—makes it all the more interesting. Frank Solich and his group come to town after having a very good 2017 season and opening with a win over Howard two weeks ago prior to a bye.

As we get set to see how this Hurricane Florence-affected game will play out, we reached out to Alexander Harrison, a contributor to the Athens News, to talk about this game and get a sense of what UVa can expect to see from Ohio this weekend.



