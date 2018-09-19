Trying to snap a losing streak against their Atlantic Division rivals, the Virginia Cavaliers return to Charlottesville this weekend when the Wahoos host the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon (12:30 p.m., RSN). And it should be an intriguing matchup even without a Heisman winner on the field.

UL (2-1) opened the season—and the post-Lamar Jackson era—with a beatdown from No. 1-ranked Alabama. Since then, the Cards have picked up a pair of wins but already head coach Bobby Petrino has made a change at quarterback. The defense, meanwhile, has a new coordinator and a lot of young but quality talent.

As we get set to see how this game will play out, we reached out to Howie Lindsey, the publisher of CardinalSports.com here on the Rivals network, to talk about this game and get a sense of what UVa can expect to see from the Cards this weekend.



