Behind Enemy Lines: Looking at UVa's game against the Cardinals
Trying to snap a losing streak against their Atlantic Division rivals, the Virginia Cavaliers return to Charlottesville this weekend when the Wahoos host the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon (12:30 p.m., RSN). And it should be an intriguing matchup even without a Heisman winner on the field.
UL (2-1) opened the season—and the post-Lamar Jackson era—with a beatdown from No. 1-ranked Alabama. Since then, the Cards have picked up a pair of wins but already head coach Bobby Petrino has made a change at quarterback. The defense, meanwhile, has a new coordinator and a lot of young but quality talent.
As we get set to see how this game will play out, we reached out to Howie Lindsey, the publisher of CardinalSports.com here on the Rivals network, to talk about this game and get a sense of what UVa can expect to see from the Cards this weekend.
1. Since UVa got a pretty big dose of Lamar Jackson over the years, let’s start there. From afar, it seems like replacing him has gone about as well early as replacing legends usually goes. Where do you think Louisville truly is in that process and how would you handicap the situation at this point?
Jawon "Puma" Pass was supposed to be the heir and Louisville spent most of the offseason promoting him as the quarterback. He is more of a drop-back passer and the thought was that Louisville could return to Petrino's more traditional 50-50 passing/running attack with the power run game and that Pass could lead them there. After passing for 252 yards on Alabama—something only Clemson has done in the last two seasons—it looked like Louisville had its QB. But then Pass struggled in the monsoon versus Indiana State and had to be replaced by runner Malik Cunningham. Then Pass struggled again as the starter versus WKU and was pulled after three series for Cunningham.On Monday, Petrino said Cunningham was Louisville's starter moving forward and the offense would be molded to feature his strengths. What does that mean? Well, it's a return to Lamar Jackson-esque Louisville football. Cunningham isn't the runner that Jackson was, but really, who is? But Cunningham is electric with the ball in his hands and he has led Louisville to scoring on eight of 12 drives so far this season. But my guess? You'll probably see both quarterbacks on Saturday.
2. How would you describe this offense so far? What are the strengths and weaknesses through three games and how does that line up with expectations going in?
