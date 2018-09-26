After opening up conference play with a victory and looking to extend their winning streak to three games, the Wahoos head back to Raleigh this weekend when UVa faces NC State on Saturday afternoon (12:20 p.m., Raycom Sports). And it should be an interesting game between these two long-time ACC foes.

NC State (3-0) opened the season with a hard-fought win over James Madison before rolling past Georgia State the next weekend. Hurricane Florence forced the Pack to cancel their Week 3 matchup with West Virginia, which would've been arguably the team's toughest game. Instead, Dave Doeren and Co. got a week off and then cruised past Marshall 37-20 last weekend.

Expectations are high in Raleigh and this matchup with the Hoos—in front of a sold-out Carter-Finley Stadium crowd—is critical for NCSU's hopes of keeping momentum rolling.

As we get set to see how this game will play out, we reached out to Joe Giglio, staff writer for The News & Observer in Raleigh, to talk about this game and get a sense of what UVa can expect to see from the Wolfpack this weekend.