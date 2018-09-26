Behind Enemy Lines: Looking at UVa's game against the Wolfpack
After opening up conference play with a victory and looking to extend their winning streak to three games, the Wahoos head back to Raleigh this weekend when UVa faces NC State on Saturday afternoon (12:20 p.m., Raycom Sports). And it should be an interesting game between these two long-time ACC foes.
NC State (3-0) opened the season with a hard-fought win over James Madison before rolling past Georgia State the next weekend. Hurricane Florence forced the Pack to cancel their Week 3 matchup with West Virginia, which would've been arguably the team's toughest game. Instead, Dave Doeren and Co. got a week off and then cruised past Marshall 37-20 last weekend.
Expectations are high in Raleigh and this matchup with the Hoos—in front of a sold-out Carter-Finley Stadium crowd—is critical for NCSU's hopes of keeping momentum rolling.
As we get set to see how this game will play out, we reached out to Joe Giglio, staff writer for The News & Observer in Raleigh, to talk about this game and get a sense of what UVa can expect to see from the Wolfpack this weekend.
1. If it feels like it’s been a while since UVa and NC State last played football, there’s a reason for that. New coaching staffs and all sorts of changes abound since that 2012 matchup. Give the people a sense of where you see State as a program right now. From afar, it seems like the Pack have continued to knock on the door of the upper echelon in the league but haven’t quite barged in yet. Would you agree?
So that home loss to UVa in 2012 led to Tom O'Brien's ouster and Doeren's hiring. Year 5 was Doeren's best with a 9-4 record, including a 6-2 mark in the ACC. Then a school-record seven players taken in the NFL Draft and recruiting has hit a high-water mark. Nobody in the ACC is in Clemson's class but NC State has settled into that second tier. They lost a bunch of talent from last year's team but Ryan Finley gives them a chance in every game.
2. Offensively, everything is all about Finley and what he brings to the table. How have you seen him progress during his time in Raleigh?
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news