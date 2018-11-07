While UVa gets ready to close out its 2018 home schedule, Liberty is about to face the first of two BCS opponents as the Flames get more accustomed to life as an FBS independent. Though the Wahoos are coming off a tough home loss to Pittsburgh that knocked from their perch atop the Coastal Division, Liberty is coming off a tough overtime loss to UMass and the latest downside to the rollercoaster that has been their season to this point. On Saturday afternoon (3 p.m., RSN), the two programs will meet for the first time in school history but they need to get acquainted since they'll face each other several times over the next decade or so. As we get set to see how this game will play out, we reached out to Damien Sordellett, staff writer for the News & Advance in Lynchburg, to talk about this game and get a sense of what UVa can expect to see from the Flames this weekend.



1. For UVa, this late-season departure from ACC play is fairly unusual. But as an independent, this sort of matchup is a thing Liberty fans are much more used to. In a big-picture sense, how has the transition and move up gone for the Flames thus far?

The transition has featured its ups and downs through the season’s first eight games. Most expectations were low for the on-field product with the players having to adapt to the speed of the game at the FBS level and Liberty has either exceeded or met the preseason expectations with four victories. The most success has come through scheduling, recruiting, and bowl tie-ins. We’ll start with the latter first. Liberty agreed to a two-year deal with the Cure Bowl over the summer to be a secondary bowl tie-in for this season and next. That was a big get for the program to have a potential postseason destination if it were to reach the six-win mark in either campaign. And Liberty is expected to seek out more bowl destinations when the next five-year cycle begins in 2020. Recruiting has improved with the move to the FBS. Previously while an FCS member, Liberty had to use the final three weekends before NSD to get as many recruits on campus for official visits and that’s where most of the signings came from. Now, that has changed. Liberty signed 30 players during last offseason to help get to the maximum 85 scholarships, and there have already been seven verbal commits for this upcoming class. Scheduling is the most difficult challenge for an independent, especially with finding games in October and November. The addition of Notre Dame to the ACC schedule helped open up dates later in the schedule and Liberty has taken advantage of that, especially against ACC opponents. Liberty has series with seven ACC opponents and seven of those games (including Saturday’s matchup in Charlottesville) are scheduled for October and November. Those games are considered high-profile regional matchups and Liberty’s location certainly helps. This is the first of six matchups with the Cavaliers through 2030, and the Flames have six contests against Virginia Tech through 2030 as well. Both of those series are 4-for-2 deals, with Liberty hosting a pair of games while making trips to Charlottesville and Blacksburg four times, respectively.



2. Give us a sense of what Liberty wants to do offensively. What sort of system do the Flames look to run and how has the season gone on that side of the ball?