The Cavaliers have arrived in Charlotte and their final practice is behind them ahead of Saturday afternoon's Belk Bowl matchup against South Carolina (noon, ABC). Virginia comes in looking to win a bowl game for the first time in 13 years and to do so conventional wisdom would say that the Wahoos have to be able to run the ball and keep South Carolina's offense off the field. Still, the Gamecocks come while talented are dealing with some personnel losses. Not only will they be playing without their best offensive player but they'll also be filling in a lot of gaps on the defensive side of the ball where injuries have caused a rash of losses. As we get set to see how this game will play out, we reached out to Chris Clark from GamecockCentral here on the Rivals network to talk about this game and get a sense of what UVa can expect to see from the Gamecocks this weekend.



1. Before we get to the Belk Bowl specifically, I’m curious to get your point of view on the regular season South Carolina had. How did it measure up with what you expected and what are some of the main “storylines” that have faced the Gamecocks in 2018?

One point we made over at before the 2018 season began is that this could be a South Carolina team better in every facet of the game this season yet one that could be similar or worse in record to the 2017 squad. That played out with some caveats. The Gamecocks were certainly markedly better offensively from last year to this year, probably better than anticipated in some respects. The defense took a step back in a fairly substantial way, some of which was due to some key senior losses from last season's squad but had even more to do with an almost unbelievable level of injuries on that side of the ball. USC was hit hard on the defensive line and safety, in particular. The Gamecocks lost five safeties due to injury from Game 1 onward and in general, many more freshmen played larger roles than originally envisioned. That will be great for the future but it was not so good this season. From a record standpoint, the most disappointing aspect of the season was that USC could not put together a complete performance to beat a ranked team. The meltdown loss to Florida was both head scratching and demoralizing for this team, USC laid an egg on the road against Kentucky, and fell short against Texas A&M after coming back and having a solid shot to win. There were good moments for sure during the season and all the losses were to ranked squads, but those are the type games USC wants—and needs—to win in the future.



2. So much in the UVa market has been made of South Carolina losing Deebo Samuel for this game. How would you characterize the impact of that loss and do you think the Gamecocks will look substantially different without him?