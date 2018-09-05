As we get set to see how Round 2 of this home-and-home will play out, we reached out to Stu Jackson, who covers Indiana for TheHoosier.com here on the Rivals network, to talk about this game and get a sense of what UVa can expect to see from IU this weekend.

A season ago, IU came to Charlottesville and seemed early like a team that the Hoos (1-0) could beat. But things changed dramatically when head coach Tom Allen decided to turn to then-backup QB Peyton Ramsey. Virginia’s defense wasn’t able to adjust and Ramsey led the Hoosiers to a comfortable win.

After beating Richmond in the season opener this past weekend, UVa gets an early test on the road on Saturday night when the Cavaliers travel to Bloomington to face Indiana (7:30 p.m., BTN). And there's an interesting bit of payback on the table for the Wahoos as they get ready to head west.

On the field, it’s all been characterized by change. Indiana isn’t the only college football program that experiences it, of course, but dissatisfaction from being close but not close enough to knocking off Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State—all in the Big 10 East with Indiana—led Allen to overhaul the strength and conditioning program by hiring David Ballou from Notre Dame as the Director of Athletic Performance and Dr. Matt Rhea as an athletic performance coach who focuses on speed development. Indiana also brought in the 45th-ranked signing class in 2018, in which the coaching staff also placed a major emphasis on recruiting speed. By the end of August, Indiana had 17 players running at least 22 miles per hour.

The new redshirt rule also came at a critical time for Indiana, with Allen looking to play more younger players—redshirt freshmen and true freshmen, specifically—to help build depth and keep starters more fresh. Aside from improving the strength and conditioning program, this was Allen’s next big task in the preseason. Last year, five defensive starters played 80 or more snaps per game, which Allen attributed to the fatigue and an inability to finish late in games, especially in those contests against deeper teams. He wants to keep the snap count for defensive starters between 50 and 60 this year.

Off the field, everything was going smoothly until sophomore running back Morgan Ellison, Indiana’s leading rusher in 2017, received an indefinite suspension for unspecified reasons. Grad transfer quarterback Brandon Dawkins came to Bloomington to compete with Ramsey and true freshman Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job. At a minimum, Dawkins was going to provide experience since Indiana didn’t have a scholarship upperclassmen in the quarterback room. However, when Allen named Ramsey the starter Dawkins left the team and later announced he was taking a break from football in order to focus on his deteriorating mental health.

In short, a lot of personnel changes have come in the last year.



