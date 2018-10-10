After starting ACC play with a 1-1 record and getting a bye in Week 6, the Wahoos return to the gridiron this weekend when UVa hosts No. 16 Miami on Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPN). And given the team's success against the Canes at night in league plays—UVa is 3-0—perhaps it's fair to think an upset might be in order.

Miami (5-1, 2-0 ACC) is on a five-game winning streak after dropping its season opener to LSU. But much has changed for Mark Richt and the Canes since then. He made the decision a couple of weeks ago to pull incumbent starter Malik Rosier in favor of redshirt freshman N'Kosi Perry. And the results so far have been pretty solid.

But even with Perry at the helm, it's the defense that really makes the machine work for the Hurricanes. Among the national leaders in turnovers created and in total defense, what Miami will bring to Charlottesville will challenge Virginia in a way the Wahoo offense has not been pushed to this point.

As we get set to see how this game will play out, we reached out to Gary Ferman, publisher of CaneSport.com on the Rivals network, to talk about this game and get a sense of what UVa can expect to see from Miami this weekend.



