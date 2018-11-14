The Cavaliers have an outside shot at making the ACC Championship Game this season but in order to even come close to making that a reality, they have to win this weekend at Bobby Dodd Stadium as UVa travels to Georgia Tech this Saturday in a game that is teeming with storylines (3:30 p.m., RSN).

Virginia comes in needing two wins and two Pitt losses in order to book its ticket for Charlotte. But the Yellow Jackets are looking to close out their conference slate this weekend in hopes of extending their ACC winning streak to four games.

Interestingly enough, it was Paul Johnson and the Jackets that UVa beat a year ago to secure bowl eligibility. Now, the Wahoos are hoping a win will not only keep their ACC dream alive but give them their best season in more than a decade.

As we get set to see how this game will play out, we reached out to Kelly Quinlan, publisher of JacketsOline here on the Rivals network, to talk about this game and get a sense of what UVa can expect to see from the Ramblin' Wreck this weekend.



