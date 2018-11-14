Behind Enemy Lines: Looking at UVa's game against the Jackets
The Cavaliers have an outside shot at making the ACC Championship Game this season but in order to even come close to making that a reality, they have to win this weekend at Bobby Dodd Stadium as UVa travels to Georgia Tech this Saturday in a game that is teeming with storylines (3:30 p.m., RSN).
Virginia comes in needing two wins and two Pitt losses in order to book its ticket for Charlotte. But the Yellow Jackets are looking to close out their conference slate this weekend in hopes of extending their ACC winning streak to four games.
Interestingly enough, it was Paul Johnson and the Jackets that UVa beat a year ago to secure bowl eligibility. Now, the Wahoos are hoping a win will not only keep their ACC dream alive but give them their best season in more than a decade.
As we get set to see how this game will play out, we reached out to Kelly Quinlan, publisher of JacketsOline here on the Rivals network, to talk about this game and get a sense of what UVa can expect to see from the Ramblin' Wreck this weekend.
1. At this point in the year, the Jackets are 6-4 but outside the Coastal picture with one game left. As you look back on the preseason, how does the year Georgia Tech had match up with expectations?
They are pretty much exactly where I had them pegged, in the 7-9 wins range. I think they lost two games at USF and Pitt they should've won but the rest of the schedule unfolded close to my expectations and those of the ACC media in general. It was a preseason top 15 schedule in terms of difficulty and the Jackets have a new defensive coordinator and made the switch from a 4-2-5 to a 3-4. I think people were just surprised by the start and how bad it was and how good the second half has been.
2. On offense, Johnson seems to be fine with playing both of his quarterbacks and nothing garners more attention that a coach who goes with two instead of just once. In your view, how has that worked out and is this the right path forward? Why or why not?
Ta'Quon Marshall is the starting quarterback if he is healthy. I think people misunderstood how serious Marshall's injuries were because he kept playing through them, but he had both a shoulder and foot injury at the same time. Tobias Oliver is an excellent change of pace guy and a tough runner who is capable of playing the whole game if needed, but Marshall is the quarterback unless he gets hurt or plays poorly.
3. Meanwhile, on defense, the Jackets are fourth in the league in total D in the first year under Nate Woody. What have you liked about Tech’s play on that side of the ball and what needs to improve?
