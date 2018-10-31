While No. 23 UVa was beating a rival on Saturday afternoon and wrestling control of the Coastal Division, Pittsburgh was about to embark on one of the league's weirdest games of the season. Now, 4-1 Virginia and 3-1 Pitt are on a collision course of sorts ahead of Friday night's showdown in Charlottesville (7:30 p.m., ESPN2).

The Panthers maybe 4-4 overall but thus far they've done well to handle their business in conference play. Not only did Pitt get a big (albeit odd) win over Duke at home on Saturday but Pat Narduzzi and his team have also picked up victories over Georgia Tech and Syracuse. The game against UVa, though, is likely to be its toughest of the conference slate outside of perhaps its season finale at Miami.

Things have been a bit all over the place for this team given the earlier losses but it appears that Pitt's playing its best ball, at least offensively, at this point in the year.

As we get set to see how this game will play out, we reached out to Chris Peak, publisher of Panther-Lair.com here on the Rivals network, to talk about this game and get a sense of what UVa can expect to see from Pittsburgh this week.



