Behind Enemy Lines: Looking at UVa's game against the Panthers
While No. 23 UVa was beating a rival on Saturday afternoon and wrestling control of the Coastal Division, Pittsburgh was about to embark on one of the league's weirdest games of the season. Now, 4-1 Virginia and 3-1 Pitt are on a collision course of sorts ahead of Friday night's showdown in Charlottesville (7:30 p.m., ESPN2).
The Panthers maybe 4-4 overall but thus far they've done well to handle their business in conference play. Not only did Pitt get a big (albeit odd) win over Duke at home on Saturday but Pat Narduzzi and his team have also picked up victories over Georgia Tech and Syracuse. The game against UVa, though, is likely to be its toughest of the conference slate outside of perhaps its season finale at Miami.
Things have been a bit all over the place for this team given the earlier losses but it appears that Pitt's playing its best ball, at least offensively, at this point in the year.
As we get set to see how this game will play out, we reached out to Chris Peak, publisher of Panther-Lair.com here on the Rivals network, to talk about this game and get a sense of what UVa can expect to see from Pittsburgh this week.
1. The Panthers come to Charlottesville about to face the leader in the Coastal, which wasn’t really something I would think most Pitt fans expected before the season. It’s been an interesting year for Pittsburgh too, though. How would you characterize the season thus far and what’s clicked for Pitt the past few weeks?
It's really been the tale of two seasons for Pitt this year: the non-conference season and the conference season. In the non-conference, when Pitt opened against Albany and then faced Penn State, Central Florida, and Notre Dame, the Panthers went 1-3. In conference play, they are 3-1 after taking on Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Syracuse, and Duke. UNC is the lone loss on Pitt's ACC schedule this year because, well, Pitt just can't beat UNC (0-6 against the Tar Heels since joining the conference) but in the other three games, the Panthers have looked like they have belonged. So it's been a bit of a schizophrenic performance thus far, but that has mostly been impacted by the quality of opponents. PSU, UCF, and Notre Dame are three of the top teams in the country; with the level of competition balanced out a little bit in the conference schedule Pitt's results have been more encouraging.
2. What’s different about this team than the one UVa faced in Heinz Field last year?
That's a really interesting question, and one I hadn't thought too much about. One big difference is that last year's Pitt team came into the game against the Cavaliers with a 1-3 ACC record, as opposed to this year's 3-1 mark. Another difference is in the running game. While the Panthers had put up record-breaking numbers the week before facing UVa last year, that was a unique occurrence as the rushing attack was really only a sporadic threat throughout the season. This year, the Panthers are running the ball really well with a mix of jet sweeps and more traditional power running. They have a lot of weapons to use as well, from senior backs Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall to a couple receivers who can make plays to a freshman cornerback named V'Lique Carter who exploded for 130-plus yards and two touchdowns against Duke on Saturday. Plus, this year's Pitt team has Kenny Pickett, a sophomore quarterback who has not developed as quickly as many had hoped but still shows flashes of game-changing ability. There is definitely more optimism about this team right now than there was a year ago.
3. Offensively, the running game is obviously a big part of what the Panthers want to do since they rarely rely on throwing the ball all that often. How would you frame where the offense is right now coming off such a monster performance against Duke?
