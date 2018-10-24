After picking up its second ACC win in a row last Saturday afternoon, the Wahoos are back at home this weekend when UVa and North Carolina renew the South's Oldest Rivalry once again on Saturday afternoon (12:20 p.m., Raycom). And given the records of these two teams, this one seems like it might be a bit of a mismatch.

North Carolina (1-5, 1-3 ACC) has had a rough go of it so far in 2018. It's bad enough that the Heels have gotten blown out but they've also had a pair of winnable games, first against Virginia Tech and then against Syracuse, where UNC just has made a host of mistakes that have doomed their upset bids.

Things were always going to be a bit hard on the Heels given the NCAA suspensions related to the selling of school-issued gear this summer. And then, in similar ways to 2017, the injury bug bit UNC hard.

As we get set to see how this game will play out, we reached out to Andrew Jones, publisher of TarHeelIllustrated.com here on the Rivals network, to talk about this game and get a sense of what UVa can expect to see from North Carolina this weekend.



