Behind Enemy Lines: Looking at UVa's game against the Tar Heels
After picking up its second ACC win in a row last Saturday afternoon, the Wahoos are back at home this weekend when UVa and North Carolina renew the South's Oldest Rivalry once again on Saturday afternoon (12:20 p.m., Raycom). And given the records of these two teams, this one seems like it might be a bit of a mismatch.
North Carolina (1-5, 1-3 ACC) has had a rough go of it so far in 2018. It's bad enough that the Heels have gotten blown out but they've also had a pair of winnable games, first against Virginia Tech and then against Syracuse, where UNC just has made a host of mistakes that have doomed their upset bids.
Things were always going to be a bit hard on the Heels given the NCAA suspensions related to the selling of school-issued gear this summer. And then, in similar ways to 2017, the injury bug bit UNC hard.
As we get set to see how this game will play out, we reached out to Andrew Jones, publisher of TarHeelIllustrated.com here on the Rivals network, to talk about this game and get a sense of what UVa can expect to see from North Carolina this weekend.
1. From afar it certainly seems like it’s a challenge to make sense of this Carolina team. So much seems to indicate that the Heels should be markedly better than they’ve been. How would you characterize the season thus far and “why” are the Tar Heels struggling?
I would agree they should be much better than they are and at times they are a good team. The problem is they don’t sustain those stretches very long because they continually get in their own way by getting flagged for costly penalties, turning over the ball, total assignment lapses on defense, missing field goals, questionable decisions from the sideline, etc. To suggest that UNC has performed well below reasonable expectations would be an understatement.
2. How much of a role have the suspensions played in Carolina’s season thus far? Would you say that more of what UNC has dealt with is due to the injuries than those suspensions?
The suspensions have been a pretty big problem. It set back the quarterback situation to where Nathan Elliott has been the guy all along even though it was originally going to be Chazz Surratt. Then Surratt was injured in his return game and is out for the year, so he falls into both categories. Not having starting defensive ends Malik Carney or Tomon Fox for most of the games has been a problem as well. Injuries are again becoming a problem, though nothing like last year’s historic season in which 18 players were lost for the season before October and in total 22 went down for the year. There hasn’t been any continuity all season, and that’s been an issue.
3. Offensively, how does this year’s team compare with where you thought they might be going into the season? What have been their biggest issues?
