Behind Enemy Lines: Looking at Virginia's game against the Spiders
After losing to Richmond in the season opener two years ago, UVa will once again welcome the Spiders to Scott Stadium this Saturday night (6 p.m., ACCNE). And there's little doubt that the home fans hope they leave Charlottesville feeling much better about things than they did that afternoon.
A lot has happened for UR since that meeting. After a great season ended in heartbreak, the Spiders lost their head coach and following last season lost the program's best player in school history. That's not to imply that the program is devoid of talent but replacing Kyle Lauletta won't be easy.
We reached out to John O'Connor, who covers UR for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, to talk about this game and get a sense of what the Hoos can expect to see from Spiders this weekend.
Seems like a lot has happened for both of these programs since they last faced off. The Spiders have a new coach, they’ve lost perhaps the best player in school history, and meanwhile the Hoos have picked up from the beatdown they received that afternoon to make it back to the postseason last fall. How different are things at UR now compared to when these teams last met?
While some of the players instrumental in Richmond’s 37-20 win at Virginia in 2016 are back (tailback Gordon Collins, receivers Tyler Wilkins and Dejon Brissett, kicker Griffin Trau), the Spiders are not nearly as well regarded in preseason as they were two years ago. In 2016, they went 10-4 and advanced to the FCS quarterfinals. This year, they are picked seventh among 12 in the CAA preseason poll. Last year broke a three-year streak of qualifying to the FCS tournament.
Since this will be the first time many UVa fans see the Spiders since the coaching change, what sort of changes have Russ Huesman and his new staff made at Richmond since taking over for Danny Rocco and what do you see as the major differences between the two regimes?
