After losing to Richmond in the season opener two years ago, UVa will once again welcome the Spiders to Scott Stadium this Saturday night (6 p.m., ACCNE). And there's little doubt that the home fans hope they leave Charlottesville feeling much better about things than they did that afternoon.

A lot has happened for UR since that meeting. After a great season ended in heartbreak, the Spiders lost their head coach and following last season lost the program's best player in school history. That's not to imply that the program is devoid of talent but replacing Kyle Lauletta won't be easy.

We reached out to John O'Connor, who covers UR for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, to talk about this game and get a sense of what the Hoos can expect to see from Spiders this weekend.



