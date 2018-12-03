Though the Cavaliers didn't get a chance to challenge for the ACC title, they still managed to snag one of the league's Tier 1 bowl spots. And, though there was more waiting than anticipated on Sunday afternoon, the matchup against the Gamecocks in the Belk Bowl has all the makings of a great one. With the bowl destination finally locked in, we thought it would be good to start our coverage with a breakdown of some of the things we know, some questions we have, and one early prediction ahead of the game later this month.



Three Things We Know



1. Virginia is headed back to Charlotte after accepting the Belk Bowl invite. The Cavaliers are bowling in consecutive years for the first time since 2004 and 2005, and will wrap up their season in the Belk Bowl on Saturday, December 29th in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. Virginia improved its regular-season record from 6-6 last year to 7-5 this year, and as a result earned an invite to one of the ACC’s four Tier 1 bowl games. The Belk Bowl will represent UVa’s third appearance in the Charlotte bowl, after playing in the first two installments of the game in 2002 and 2003 when it was called the Continental Tire Bowl. The Belk Bowl will also be another opportunity for UVa to play on a national stage: The game will be played at noon and televised by ABC just hours before the College Football Playoff games kick off. The season finale will be UVa’s fifth nationally televised game this season (Ohio, Miami, Pitt, and Virginia Tech).

2. The Cavaliers have some good bowl memories from past trips to Charlotte. Virginia’s history in Charlotte no doubt had an impact on the selection this year. UVa fans often reminisce of their experiences during the two previous trips to Charlotte and for good reason. UVa won the first ever Continental Tire Bowl in 2002, blowing out a ranked West Virginia team 48-22 to wrap up the season. Their impressive showing both on the field and with the amount of orange and blue in the crowd that traveled down to Charlotte helped land the 2003 UVa team a return trip to Charlotte, where the Hoos faced off with future ACC rival Pittsburgh. Virginia shut down star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and kept him out of the end zone for the first time in 19 games, a record that still holds to this day. The Cavaliers won that game 23-16, bringing home their second consecutive bowl trophy. When glancing at the Belk Bowl record book, several references to that game can still be found. Virginia’s Wali Lundy and Matt Schaub were the first two MVP’s of the bowl game as well, a group that also includes Dak Prescott, Nick Chubb, Dion Lewis, and Pat White.

3. UVa will have an intriguing matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Virginia’s opponent in the Belk Bowl will be South Carolina who also finished its regular season with a 7-5 mark. The Gamecocks played their 12th game of the season on Saturday, blowing out Akron in a make-up game from Hurricane Florence. South Carolina finished 4-4 in SEC play and was competitive in three of its four SEC losses, all coming at the hands of ranked opponents. South Carolina’s lone non-conference loss came to rival Clemson on the road. The Gamecocks averaged 32.6 points per game, led by veteran quarterback Jake Bentley who threw for just under 3,000 yards and 27 touchdowns. He has one of the nation’s best receivers to throw to in Deebo Samuel, who finished the year with 62 receptions and 11 touchdowns. Defensively, South Carolina allowed 27 points per game and found itself in a number of high-scoring games. The run defense really struggled, allowing 28 rushing scores, while the Gamecocks allowed just nine passing touchdowns all year.



Two Questions



1. Will Virginia fans travel in big numbers? The Hoos haven’t played in the Charlotte bowl game since 2003 but UVa fans still talk about those trips and how many fans showed up at those games. The inaugural matchup between Virginia and West Virginia in 2002 drew 73,535 fans, the second-biggest crowd in the history of the event. With not nearly as many Pittsburgh fans in Charlotte the following year as there were West Virginia fans in 2002, it was a partisan-Cavalier crowd in the second Continental Tire Bowl. Still, 51,236 fans were on hand to watch the Wahoos beat the Panthers. Attendance numbers for the Belk Bowl have been up-and-down in the years since depending on which teams played in the game. There hasn’t been a crowd at 50,000 or above since the 2011 edition, when nearby NC State played Louisville. After five straight years with crowds in the mid-40,000’s, the bowl drew a record low crowd of 32,784 last year to watch Wake Forest play Texas A&M. The Belk Bowl is probably the best-case destination for getting UVa fans to come out in big numbers, based on history and proximity as well as the quality of the opponent. The fact that the game is on a Saturday instead of midday in the middle of the week (like last year’s Military Bowl, which was early on a Thursday), should help get people to the game. South Carolina’s campus is just over an hour away from Charlotte and there should be a large turnout in garnet and black for the game as well.

2. How will the redshirt rule change UVa’s bowl plans? The new redshirt rule in effect this year allows players to keep their fifth year of eligibility if they play in four games or less during a season. This wasn’t the case last year, and any player that played in the bowl game would automatically lose a season of eligibility. Coaches often use their bowl practices as a sort of early spring practice, where they are starting to get younger players ready to step up and play bigger roles in the following season. And now, because of the new rule, those freshmen and other players down the depth chart can play in the bowl game and keep their redshirt year provided that they haven’t already burned it. Virginia has a number of players, like linebacker T.C. Harrison for example, that have earned a number but are still in line for a redshirt year. Will Bronco Mendenhall and his staff use this bowl opportunity as a chance to get them live action either on defense or special teams while still preserving their redshirt year? Or will it be business as usual as the Cavaliers look to win their first bowl game since 2005?



One Prediction



If the Wahoos go to win they’re going to need a lot of points. The Belk Bowl should be a great measuring stick for the program. The Coastal Division was much maligned throughout the season and the bowl game against a quality SEC opponent should help UVa better understand how far the program has come and how far the Hoos have to go. South Carolina is a very solid team with talented players on both sides of the ball and good schemes as well. The Gamecocks should have the advantage in the trenches, particularly when they have the football. South Carolina can score points in bunches and probably has the best passing attack that the Cavaliers will see this year. If UVa is going to win, the Wahoos are probably going to have to get Bryce Perkins going on the ground and score points in bunches too. Virginia and South Carolina could give us a really fun bowl game where points aren’t too hard to come by and if the Cavaliers are going to pull off the upset, they’ll need to be ready to get their offense going.