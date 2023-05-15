Being in position is a key element to succeeding in a leverage-based game like football, but being in position to be at the head of one's class academically even more impressive.

For Benjamin Blackburn, in the running to be valedictorian at Miami (Fla.) Columbus High School in the class of 2024, there is also the positioning of official visits and a college commitment timeline to focus on simultaneously.

While spring football and droves of coaches flocking to the defending state champion program has helped the rising-senior add offers from Maryland and Michigan State this month, previous prioritization by ACC programs Duke and Boston College have his attention as much as any program at this time.

"Two high-academic institutions, two great areas to live in and two degrees that hold a lot of weight for life after football," Blackburn said. "Coaches always talk about a 40-year decision, and not a four-year decision, so no matter what happens with football, you'll be pretty-much covered.

"That stands out on top of football. They have great coaching staffs with coach (Mike) Elko, coach (Jeff) Hafley, so we'll go through the process."







