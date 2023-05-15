Benjamin Blackburn focused on official visits, narrowing list of favorites
Being in position is a key element to succeeding in a leverage-based game like football, but being in position to be at the head of one's class academically even more impressive.
For Benjamin Blackburn, in the running to be valedictorian at Miami (Fla.) Columbus High School in the class of 2024, there is also the positioning of official visits and a college commitment timeline to focus on simultaneously.
While spring football and droves of coaches flocking to the defending state champion program has helped the rising-senior add offers from Maryland and Michigan State this month, previous prioritization by ACC programs Duke and Boston College have his attention as much as any program at this time.
"Two high-academic institutions, two great areas to live in and two degrees that hold a lot of weight for life after football," Blackburn said. "Coaches always talk about a 40-year decision, and not a four-year decision, so no matter what happens with football, you'll be pretty-much covered.
"That stands out on top of football. They have great coaching staffs with coach (Mike) Elko, coach (Jeff) Hafley, so we'll go through the process."
The ACC duo will be the first two official visit destinations of Blackburn's recruitment come June.
"I've scheduled two officials, one to BC the weekend of the 9th and one to Duke the weekend of the 23rd," he said, before confirming preseason verbal commitment plans. "I want to focus on my senior season, lock in and have fun.
"I have started to narrow down my recruitment a little more."
Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Michigan State and Pitt are among the programs still jockeying for position to contend for Blackburn.
The balanced tight end talent, who has put on solid weight for coaches visiting CCHS this spring, will bring a versatile skillset to his collegiate program in addition to the strong academics.
"I can do it all in the run game and the pass game," Blackburn said. "Blocking is there if you want to run behind me on third-and-1, we've got the first down. Or a pass-catcher where you can split me out or attach me."