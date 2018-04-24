By the time Tiquest Terry was ready to make his decision and commit to the University of Virginia, the Cavaliers were already sitting on four commits in the class of 2019 and not a one of them was from the Commonwealth.

Maybe that plays a part in how excited the 5-foot-8, 165-pound playmaker was to make it public. It doesn't hurt that, as a native of Blacksburg, he's ready for whatever noise comes his way over the next few years.