CavsCorner - Blount has high hopes, big expectations for his last season

To many Wahoo fans, it wasn’t that long ago that Joey Blount was a recruit from Georgia whose dad, Tony, had played at UVa in the late 70s.

But it didn’t take long for him to make a name for himself. And now, as he heads into his final season in orange and blue, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior is embracing all that comes with being a veteran on a talented defense.

“It's crazy from a year ago, a lot of people would think that was one of the best teams we've had in years,” Blount said last week. “But this team coming back right here, the cohesiveness and the chemistry that we all have together, puts us in another level, I would say, as a football team.”

A big reason for the expectations that UVa’s defense carries into the fall is the presence of guys like Blount, experienced players who help give Bronco Mendenhall and Co. lots of depth.

After starting in five of the 11 games he appeared in during the 2018 season, Blount had a stellar junior campaign where he finished second on team in tackles with 95.

He started 11 of the 14 games on the way to being named to the All-ACC’s third team. His sack and interception late helped UVa seal a season-opening win at Pitt and he was the league’s DB of the week after his 10-tackle, two-INT game in the win over Duke. And in easily the biggest game of the season, he tied with a team-high eight tackles as UVa wrestled the Commonwealth Cup back from Virginia Tech. He also notched 11 tackles and one for loss in the ACC Championship game.

“So I would say—and Coach Mendenhall has mentioned this, I think, to the public and to our team as well—that usually a team needs spring ball to get the chemistry of its players stepping up into positions they haven't played before,” Blount explained. “Also, just like our defense, to build upon what we already had in place, the foundation that's been set. But I think that we came back missing spring kind of not really having a full summer like we would and we haven’t skipped a beat. So for teams we played like Clemson, Florida, and Virginia Tech at the end of the season, I think we're carrying on that potential, that level of play, into this next season.”

Part of being a veteran is being entrusted with not only helping to build on the foundation but in mentoring younger guys. As the program looks to replace a former great in Bryce Hall at corner, Blount said there’s a lot of potential on UVa’s roster.

“I’m seeing more confidence being built,” he said. “I talk a lot about younger guys but they're all so close, like some of my best friends. So, some people just need a little bit more confidence to raise their level of play. I feel like another year under their belt, another year even just being away from UVa, just kind of being at home working on themselves, getting their bodies right, feeling better.

“Being away makes you even more grateful for being here I would say,” Blount added. “So, I see a lot out of the young guys. We have a lot of capable young guys but even though that the confidence could be there, I just hope that they believe in themselves, have self confidence to play to a level that I know they can. I'm very impressed with some of the younger guys for stepping up so far in camp. The DBs, I’m just really hopeful that we can all stay healthy again and have a great season.”

Among the players he’s most excited to see this season is cornerback Darrius Bratton. Two years ago, the Roanoke native was battling future San Francisco 49er Tim Harris for a starting spot. But a knee injury during training camp last summer derailed his liftoff. Now, Bratton is healthy again and Blount is hoping he can stay that way.

“The year off last year was devastating,” Blount said of the junior CB. “Darrius is a close friend of mine. That's someone I came into the program with and got to know as a brother. Going into this last season, he’s very confident...It was a terrible thing that happened with his ACL but the way he handled it, as does anyone with injuries, you kind of got to take it your own way. There were some highs and there were some definite lows. But he always kept his mind about the team and not himself. He was always very encouraging and he was always working hard in the training room. Any type of rehab he had to do, I think his mental toughness is what really saved him and really made him a better player.

“For Darrius to be picking high in our jersey selections,” he added, “I consider him a leader of the team, a leader of the secondary, he has shown day in and day out how committed to the program he is. He's low maintenance. He's a high work ethic. I think this is well deserved. I think the new No. 8 for him is a fresh start, put the past behind him and let him come into a new character that he wants to build upon. I see him being healthy this year. The knee looks great. He looks strong. Feet look good. And I'm ready to see him play this year.”

Despite the uncertainty out there (especially as classes resume this week), the team keeps pushing forward. And while many will look to last season as the blueprint, Blount and Co. are doing their best to make the most of what’s in front of them.

“I would have to say that last year was last year,” Blount said. “I mean, it was a cool experience to be in from there. But now that we've had a taste of that level of play, that level of success, we want to be better than that, if not get there again. I want to play in another Orange Bowl. I want to play in another big bowl game like we were. That was just an unforgettable experience.

“The type of team we have this year is going to surprise a lot of people because we're very underdog,” he added. “We’re overlooked right now. And we're kind of taken out of the picture. That's all good because we were that before the season last year and look where that took us. But, at the same time, I think that where we were last year is going to just help us with a stepping stone to be somewhere better this year.”



