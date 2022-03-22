Bonnies end UVa's season in NIT quarterfinals





Osun Osunniyi’s block as the buzzer sounded meant St. Bonaventure was moving on to the semifinals of the NIT at Madison Square Garden—and Virginia’s basketball season was over.

Osunniyi rejected Kihei Clark’s potential game-winning layup to preserve a 52-51 St. Bonaventure win in Tuesday’s NIT quarterfinal matchup at John Paul Jones Arena.The Bonnies improved to 23-9 with their third straight road win in the tournament. The Wahoos’ season ended at 21-14 with the loss.

The Bonnies, who entered the game with all five starters averaging in double figures, got 10 points apiece from Osunniyi and guards Dominick Welch and Jaren Holmes, and nine points each from forward Jalen Adaway and guard Kyle Lofton. Lofton’s two free throws put St. Bonaventure in front with five seconds to play, setting up the final sequence where Clark raced from end to end to beat the clock, only to have his layup blocked.

It was the fourth block of the game for Osunniyi, the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year who came into the game averaging 2.9 blocks per game.

Virginia was led by guard Armaan Franklin, who scored 15 of his 17 points on 5-11 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. It was the second straight game that Franklin matched his career high with five 3-pointers. Forward Jayden Gardner, with 14, was the only other Wahoo to score in double figures.

Both players missed key free throws in the game’s closing minute. Franklin missed the back end of a one-and-one that would have extended UVa’s lead to five points with 30 seconds to play. After a Welch 3-pointer cut that lead to one, Gardner missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving the Bonnies the ball on what proved to be the game-winning possession.

UVa was without All-ACC Defensive Team member Reece Beekman for the game’s final minute and a half after the guard fouled out on an offensive foul near the basket.

Neither team led Tuesday’s game by more than six points. The Bonnies shot just 37.7 percent from the floor and 26.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc; UVa shot 20 percent from deep and 37 percent overall.



