When Bronco Mendenhall met with the media on Friday evening, he made a statement about the current state of the secondary that may have surprised many UVa fans.

Most that follow the program had penciled in junior Bryce Hall and senior Tim Harris as the starting cornerbacks. Harris, who hasn't played in basically two full seasons, has missed some time in fall camp and is still adjusting.

During that transition, it seems that sophomore defensive back Darrius Bratton has more than entered the conversation for playing time, heading into next weekend’s season opener against Richmond.