Thanks to the NCAA changing the rules regarding redshirting two years ago, players can now retain a year of eligibility despite playing in as many as four games. That isn’t limited to first-years of course but by and large, those are the players who will take advantage of this provision most of the time. In October, we took a look at where UVa stood with potential redshirts, outlining the players who had already gone over the four-game threshold and also looking at players who had seen action to that point in the season without crossing it. Now, with the season fully behind us and the Cavaliers having begun winter workouts, we’ve got a clear picture on the situation as Bronco Mendenhall and Co. head toward spring ball and ultimately summer camp. We used both UVa’s and PFF College data to break down which players go into the spring as sophomores and which guys will be redshirt freshmen in 2020.



Eight freshmen played more than four games



LS Enzo Anthony: 12 games played, zero starts (51 snaps on STs) DT Jowon Briggs: 13 games played, seven starts (45 snaps on STs, 247 snaps from scrimmage) S Antonio Clary- Five games, hurt against UL, (37 snaps on STs, 14 from scrimmage) DB Tenyeh Dixon: Nine games played, zero starts (32 snaps on STs, 19 from scrimmage) RB Mike Hollins: 13 games played, zero starts (98 snaps on STs, 26 from scrimmage) LB Nick Jackson: 14 games played, two starts (138 snaps on STs, 235 snaps from scrimmage) LB Jairus Satiu: 13 games played, no starts (119 snaps on STs, none from scrimmage) WR Dontayvion Wicks: 10 games played, no starts (55 snaps on STs, 81 snaps from scrimmage)



Takeaways: Seven of the 17 true freshmen to burn their redshirts (and six of the 15 on scholarship) in 2019 played in double-digit games while the other almost surely would have had he not gotten hurt when he did. This seems like the most effective way to utilize rookies, especially given the new rules. That being said, it makes sense that several of them didn’t see meaningful snaps from scrimmage given UVa’s overall depth and the fact that this was a pretty good team. Briggs obviously did from the start and Jackson did eventually, particularly once Jordan Mack’s ankle injury began to get worse. Wicks, meanwhile, played in a slew of games but as the snap counts show, his utilization was situational. In an ideal world, coaches would be able to maximize those games they play in and get them more scrimmage work. It’s fair to think, with other injuries in the secondary, Clary likely would have played the snaps that Dixon ended up getting. So, in essence, that’s one shirt burned simply because of the timing of injuries.



Nine freshmen played but retained their shirt



LB Josh Ahern- Three games played (Three snaps on STs, 16 snaps from scrimmage) DB Fentrell Cypress- Two games played (Two snaps on STs, five snaps from scrimmage) K Justin Duenkel- Two games played (Two snaps on STs) WR Dorien Goddard- Fours games played (Four snaps on STs, six snaps from scrimmage) OL Ja’Quay Hubbard- Two games played (11 snaps on STs) OL Jonathan Leech- Two games played (11 snaps from scrimmage) WR/RB/KR Seneca Milledge- Four games played (26 snaps on STs) DE Ben Smiley: Two games played (Nine snaps on STs, 26 snaps from scrimmage) CB Major Williams: Three games played (Four snaps on STs, eight snaps from scrimmage)

Takeaways: Of the players on this list, only Goddard (who enrolled early) seemed likely to play throughout the season. We said in October that it was “very likely” that he would play more and go into 2020 as a sophomore but that obviously didn’t happen. Instead, it stands to reason that Wicks ended up being the rookie receiver to make that move. One thing this data does, in addition to the differences between players who played and those who didn’t, is that it gives us an idea of the guys who the coaches think are close to meaningful PT. With rumblings that Nash Griffin may not return for a fifth year, if Brian Delaney ends up doing more punting Duenkel doesn’t appear far off. That Virginia was able to get some experience, albeit limited, for a handful of first-years helps in their development. As with the list above of guys who burned their shirts, it’s fair to ask why the kids who did play didn’t see more time when they were in so that the experience they got wasn’t but so limited. But then again, on a team fighting for the Coastal that enjoyed solid depth, that may have been a task too tall.



The Unconventional Route

Lastly, as we mentioned during the bye week, there were two members of UVa’s 2018 class who played enough the previous season to be sophomores but who we thought were in line for a redshirt: WR Ugo Obasi and NT Jordan Redmond. As we said at the time, this particular redshirt path is usually tied to injures and that appears to be the case for at least one of these players though both earned it back. According to UVa, Obasi, who battled injuries all season long starting in camp, played in three games (Notre Dame, Miami, and Duke) while Redmond also played in three games (W&M, Duke, and Liberty). Each goes into the spring as redshirt sophomores.

