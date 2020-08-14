CavsCorner - Burney and Briggs are doing all they can do to stay focused

“With something like this, you know, with COVID going around and everything, it’s just a day at a time,” he continued. “Can I make myself better the next day? Can I make myself better today? I'm not really looking forward [to] weeks from now. I'm really just focused on how I can act, how I can train, the day I'm at right now.”

“Luckily, here at Virginia, Coach Mendenhall makes sure that our culture is unmatched,” Briggs noted. “No slippage, nothing. Our culture is unmatched and everything is pretty solid. And that's pretty much all I got to say on that one.

“When we're out there practicing,” he added, “it's hard, it's hot, it's hard to breathe, but at the end of the day we’re with each other and we're getting better. And then the rest of the day when we're watching film or whether we're eating or just things of that nature, we just relish the fact that we get to be together. So, yeah it's hard but we have great experiences.”

“Camp is camp, man,” Burney said. “It’s always going to be hard. It’s better because, regardless of what's going on in the outside world and obviously we’ve got to acknowledge that, I feel like we're using that to our advantage, to bring us closer together. So, yeah, it's hard, but at the same time we're with each other. Being with each other is fun.

The two are now about to finish up their first week of camp, Briggs in his second and Burney now in his sixth. Despite so much uncertainty surrounding the season, the two continue to push forward with a similar mindset.

“He was very thorough,” the Cincinnati product recalled, “about telling me how challenging it is academically and how good we are at football and how Coach (Bronco) Mendenhall really holds the standard. So, no lies. Everything was nice and clean, straight up.”

“Now that’s a great question to start off,” Briggs said Wednesday when asked about Burney. “Richard, he was one of the reasons that I came here. He hosted my official visit, actually. So early on, I got to know him and he's kind of been like that older-brother type, always motivating me, making sure I know what I'm doing. He's definitely been watching over me and I'm very grateful for that.”

If the Wahoos are going to have a special defense this fall, they’ll need the veteran and the upstart to play meaningful roles.

But defensive linemen Richard Burney and Jowon Briggs have a lot in common, so much so that the former has been the source of plenty of direction for the latter.

One is a senior converted TE who dealt with a serious medical issue in 2018 that forced him to miss all but three games. The other is a former four-star Rivals100 product who had his pick of programs before choosing UVa and playing sparingly as a rookie last fall.





A difference about this camp, of course, is that they have a new position coach. When Vic So’oto left UVa for the same position at USC in the offseason, Mendenhall hired former Wahoo great Clint Sintim to coach the D-line. Thus far, his return to Grounds has been seamless.

“Coach Sintim wasted no time in making sure that we had a foundation of trust and understanding with each other,” Briggs said. “He's very knowledgeable about the game. Obviously we all know about his career here and his career in the league. So, it's really easy to find myself being a sponge and absorbing all the information he can have for us.”

“Me and Coach Sintim, we’ve developed a great relationship,” Burney explained. “I do respect the fact that he was a UVa graduate, played at UVa. He has a lot of insight, a lot of knowledge about the school and just football in general. So I respect him. He's a good guy, a great mentor, and overall I think a great coach.

“We're getting to know each other more on an every day basis,” he added. “Obviously, I would have hoped that we would’ve had spring ball so we would have been able to develop that relationship even more. But even while we were at home, while we were doing Zoom calls and things of that nature, we were developing a relationship. Only difference was it was just online. So, like I said earlier, he's a great coach, a great mentor, and I really honestly look up to him and I think a lot of other guys do too. He came from UVa, he's walked in the shoes we walk in. We have a lot to relate to when he coaches us.”

For the former Hickory High School standout who played in 14 games last year, returning to the field after blood clots in his lungs the prior year was substantial. Now, comfortable after talking to UVa’s medical team that he’s not at increased risk for the virus, he just wants to play ball.

“But before I came back, I sat down with [head trainer] Kelly (Pugh) and Dr. (John) McKnight and they explained to me that what I had, my condition, was not technically considered an underlying condition for COVID,” he said. “So once I heard that I was like ‘You know what? Boom. I'm ready to go. Ready to come back.’ ”

Briggs, meanwhile, is thankful for the on-field experience he got as a rookie and is making his way through camp and the pandemic in the same sort of way he does everything else.

“I'm the kind of guy that kind of keeps tunnel vision as far as this goes,” Briggs said. “I know I'm in the ACC. I know we're playing football. And I know, tomorrow I have to practice. So, I'm going to act accordingly. I'm going to prepare my body tonight, wake up in the morning and go to practice. It's just a day by day thing for me.”

“Honestly,” Briggs said, “we just focus on what we’ve got going on. Every other conference, they make their own decisions. But what we're focused on is Virginia football and how we can get better. So, it's felt normal to me. I'm out here practicing with the guys and it's fun.”

The players believe camp has not only given them a purpose but it’s also given them structure and that’s helping them get through the uncertainty.

“Every day, we’re competing,” Burney said. “I’ve noticed a lot more energy versus last year. And that just comes with experience, us being together for so long. Even though we weren't here in the spring, we were together every day on Zoom and I feel like that time away made us miss each other more and miss playing ball together more. So the energy right now is, honestly, I think through the roof, so I'm really excited to be here, real excited to be back, and I'm sure everybody else is too.

“I don't think it will be that much more difficult,” he added. “It just comes down to how our culture will hold. Right now we're doing all the right things in the bubble in terms of, you know, COVID, and things like that. So, that was a challenge in itself when we got here. So when the students come back, I just feel like that's just another challenge that the team’s going to be ready for. Social distancing, masking, things of that nature, I think we're all prepared for that because we really want to play and we want to have a season.”



