Bryce Perkins: The junior quarterback has been the straw that stirs the drink for this offense and the Cavaliers will likely go as far as he takes them. Perkins has showcased his ability as a passer and a runner through the first five games of the season and has been the catalyst in an improved ground game. Heading into the open week, Perkins has amassed 1,125 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air along with 341 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The junior college transfer has also made several show-stopping plays, with impressive touchdown throws, long runs, and even hurdling a defender in the open field. Perkins has also done a pretty good job avoiding turnovers, with two of his four interceptions coming last weekend against NC State, and just one lost fumble on the season. In short, he has been everything that Virginia fans had hoped that he could be and has been a breath of fresh air for an offense that struggled to keep drives going for quite some time.





Avoiding Penalties: One element of the game that Bronco Mendenhall brought over from BYU was more attention to detail and a more disciplined approach to the game. That is now starting to pay dividends when it comes to avoiding drive-killing penalties. Through five games, UVa has committed 21 penalties for an average of 38 yards per game. That average ranks the Cavaliers ninth nationally behind notoriously disciplined teams like Navy, Duke, and Northwestern. UVa ranked 37th nationally in that category a year ago and 84th in 2016. In the Mike London era, the program had just one team that finished better than 84th nationally: The 2011 squad that finished the year 8-5 was 28th nationally in penalty yards. Two of London’s teams, including as recently as 2015, finished 100th nationally or worse in this category, losing more than 63 yards per game in penalties. Those surrendered yards kill drives and take points off the board, so if UVa can keep avoiding those damaging penalties then that could bode well for the Hoos down the stretch.





3rd-Down Conversions: Perkins’ abilities as a runner have helped UVa sustain drives this season and that is showing in the team’s success on 3rd down. Virginia has converted 36 of its 71 attempts (50.7 percent), which is 11th best nationally. Teams ahead of UVa in this category have some of the best offenses in the country, including West Virginia, Oklahoma, Alabama, and yes, NC State. Virginia converted on 39 percent of its 3rd-down attempts last year (74th nationally) and struggled even more two years ago when the Wahoos converted just 34.6 percent of their attempts, ranking them in the bottom 21 nationally. Virginia isn’t as reliant on big plays down the field this year, which is a good thing for the long-term viability of the offense. And while OC Robert Anae gets a lot of criticism for his play calling, some of which may be warranted, it’s clear that the Cavaliers are doing a pretty good job of moving the sticks and keeping drives alive.





The Sophomore Defenders: One of things that has been clear from watching the UVa defense this season is that Mendenhall has done a good job evaluating the recruits he has brought into the program to play in his system. Of Virginia’s 11 starters on defense against NC State, for example, seven were freshmen or sophomores and never played for any other coaching staff at Virginia. The group of sophomores, most of whom were a part of Mendenhall’s first full recruiting class, have excelled. Sophomore safety Joey Blount won a starting job in fall camp and currently leads the team in tackles (32). He is also one of five Cavaliers with an interception this year and consistently grades out as one of the defense’s top performers. OLB Charles Snowden had a breakout game against Louisville, recording an interception, a sack, and a fumble recovery. His size and athleticism make him a tough assignment for offensive linemen and also allows the second-year to drop back into coverage when necessary. Inside linebacker Zane Zandier began the season behind veteran Malcolm Cook on the depth chart but in Cook's absence has flashed some playmaking ability. Zandier is tied with Chris Peace as the team leader in sacks with 1.5 on the year. Up front, Mandy Alonso has started in place of the injured Richard Burney and is being counted upon to provide some much-needed pressure from the three-man front. Finally, cornerback Darius Bratton has looked comfortable in his starting role and had a really strong game in the season opener against Richmond.



