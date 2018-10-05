Bye-Week Breakdown: How UVa has looked through five games
Exceeding Expectations
Bryce Perkins: The junior quarterback has been the straw that stirs the drink for this offense and the Cavaliers will likely go as far as he takes them. Perkins has showcased his ability as a passer and a runner through the first five games of the season and has been the catalyst in an improved ground game. Heading into the open week, Perkins has amassed 1,125 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air along with 341 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The junior college transfer has also made several show-stopping plays, with impressive touchdown throws, long runs, and even hurdling a defender in the open field. Perkins has also done a pretty good job avoiding turnovers, with two of his four interceptions coming last weekend against NC State, and just one lost fumble on the season. In short, he has been everything that Virginia fans had hoped that he could be and has been a breath of fresh air for an offense that struggled to keep drives going for quite some time.
Avoiding Penalties: One element of the game that Bronco Mendenhall brought over from BYU was more attention to detail and a more disciplined approach to the game. That is now starting to pay dividends when it comes to avoiding drive-killing penalties. Through five games, UVa has committed 21 penalties for an average of 38 yards per game. That average ranks the Cavaliers ninth nationally behind notoriously disciplined teams like Navy, Duke, and Northwestern. UVa ranked 37th nationally in that category a year ago and 84th in 2016. In the Mike London era, the program had just one team that finished better than 84th nationally: The 2011 squad that finished the year 8-5 was 28th nationally in penalty yards. Two of London’s teams, including as recently as 2015, finished 100th nationally or worse in this category, losing more than 63 yards per game in penalties. Those surrendered yards kill drives and take points off the board, so if UVa can keep avoiding those damaging penalties then that could bode well for the Hoos down the stretch.
3rd-Down Conversions: Perkins’ abilities as a runner have helped UVa sustain drives this season and that is showing in the team’s success on 3rd down. Virginia has converted 36 of its 71 attempts (50.7 percent), which is 11th best nationally. Teams ahead of UVa in this category have some of the best offenses in the country, including West Virginia, Oklahoma, Alabama, and yes, NC State. Virginia converted on 39 percent of its 3rd-down attempts last year (74th nationally) and struggled even more two years ago when the Wahoos converted just 34.6 percent of their attempts, ranking them in the bottom 21 nationally. Virginia isn’t as reliant on big plays down the field this year, which is a good thing for the long-term viability of the offense. And while OC Robert Anae gets a lot of criticism for his play calling, some of which may be warranted, it’s clear that the Cavaliers are doing a pretty good job of moving the sticks and keeping drives alive.
The Sophomore Defenders: One of things that has been clear from watching the UVa defense this season is that Mendenhall has done a good job evaluating the recruits he has brought into the program to play in his system. Of Virginia’s 11 starters on defense against NC State, for example, seven were freshmen or sophomores and never played for any other coaching staff at Virginia. The group of sophomores, most of whom were a part of Mendenhall’s first full recruiting class, have excelled. Sophomore safety Joey Blount won a starting job in fall camp and currently leads the team in tackles (32). He is also one of five Cavaliers with an interception this year and consistently grades out as one of the defense’s top performers. OLB Charles Snowden had a breakout game against Louisville, recording an interception, a sack, and a fumble recovery. His size and athleticism make him a tough assignment for offensive linemen and also allows the second-year to drop back into coverage when necessary. Inside linebacker Zane Zandier began the season behind veteran Malcolm Cook on the depth chart but in Cook's absence has flashed some playmaking ability. Zandier is tied with Chris Peace as the team leader in sacks with 1.5 on the year. Up front, Mandy Alonso has started in place of the injured Richard Burney and is being counted upon to provide some much-needed pressure from the three-man front. Finally, cornerback Darius Bratton has looked comfortable in his starting role and had a really strong game in the season opener against Richmond.
Meeting Expectations
Olamide Zacchaeus: Placing Zacchaeus in this section instead of “Exceeding Expectations” may seem a bit unfair. But really, the expectation coming into the season was that Zacchaeus would be the team’s best player and most dynamic weapon, and he’s basically been that along with Perkins. The senior playmaker is far-and-away the team’s most productive receiver, with 33 catches, 506 yards, and six touchdown catches. Zacchaeus is one of 15 receivers in the country averaging 100 yards per game and his reception and receiving touchdown numbers are near the top nationally as well. He has been exactly what Virginia fans hoped and expected that he would be this season.
The Running Game: The ground attack has had its ups and downs so far this season, but it is still leaps and bounds ahead of where it was a season ago. After finishing near the bottom in rushing nationally, the Cavaliers are averaging 191 rushing yards per game and have scored nine TDs on the ground. UVa’s 959 rushing yards (5.16 yards per carry) will soon surpass the 1,216 rushing yards they had in all 13 games a year ago. Perkins and Jordan Ellis have done most all of the heavy lifting on this front and are the only runners with a significant number of touches and yards as well as the only two Cavaliers to reach the end zone on the ground. Ellis could wind up with a 1,000-yard rushing season given his 478 yards and six touchdowns through the first five games. UVa’s running game is still not at the top of the heap nationally but middle of the pack is a lot better than what they were able to accomplish during the previous two seasons.
The Newcomers (Other than Perkins): Virginia has leaned on several freshmen and transfers this season to provide depth or in some cases, meaningful contributions. Graduate transfer OL Marcus Applefield and true freshman nose tackle Jordan Redmond are both starters and have played meaningful roles. Bobby Haskins has played quite a bit at left tackle and is clearly trusted by this coaching staff to develop there and get the job done. Others like WR Tavares Kelly and DL Aaron Faumui have been rotational pieces but have made at least a few flash plays when called upon. Backup quarterback Brennan Armstrong was impressive in relief of Perkins against Louisville and showed plenty of promise for the future. Others have played on special teams while, as always, a group of true freshmen will redshirt this season and will see the field next fall. UVa didn’t get anything on the field from JUCO transfer Cassius Peat who left the team following a nagging shoulder injury, and we’ve yet to see any real contribution from fellow defensive lineman Dylan Thompson, who joined the team late. UVa will lean on Kelly, Faumui, Redmond, and Haskins the most going forward while others could still see playing time.
The Win/Loss Record: The Wahoos won the two games they were expected to before the season began and tacked on a third against Louisville. By kickoff of that game, the expectations had shifted dramatically from the preseason and the Cavaliers were favored to win it according to the oddsmakers. They were underdogs in their two road contests at Indiana and NC State and lost both. Simply put, they haven't dropped a game that they shouldn’t have and have also taken care of business against Richmond, Ohio, and Louisville. The tougher games to predict are still ahead on the schedule, however.
Needs Improvement:
